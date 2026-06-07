Erling Haaland Ends Norway's 28-Year World Cup Drought

Erling Haaland's extraordinary goal-scoring and leadership have propelled Norway to the 2026 World Cup, ending a three-decade absence. Dive into the striker's personal journey, his deep ties to his homeland, and the rising golden generation supporting him on this historic qualification.

Erling Haaland , the Manchester City forward, has played a pivotal role in securing Norway 's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, ending a 28-year absence from the tournament since their last appearance in 1998.

Haaland, born in England but choosing to represent Norway, scored 16 goals in eight qualifying matches, underscoring his immense contribution. His journey from a talented youngster at Bryne and Molde, under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to a global superstar with Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and now Manchester City, has been marked by a deep connection to his Norwegian roots.

Despite his fame, Haaland remains grounded, frequently visiting his homeland, owning properties, and even planning to run a farm after retirement. He proudly displays his full name, Braut Haaland, on his national jersey, honoring his mother's maiden name-a Norwegian tradition. While Haaland is the face of this achievement, the current Norwegian squad, featuring Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and other Premier League players, represents a golden generation capable of supporting his leadership.

The nation, with a population of just 5.5 million, eagerly anticipates its return to the World Cup, a milestone that Haaland has carried as both a personal mission and a national dream





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