Eriksen conscious after collapse, taken to hospital for further tests

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in a friendly against Ukraine, was briefly unconscious, but remained conscious and is now under observation at Odense University Hospital.

Christian Eriksen remained conscious and was transferred to hospital for further examinations after he collapsed during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine on Sunday. The incident unfolded in the 65th minute when the 34‑year‑old midfielder was seen clutching his chest during an off‑the‑ball situation at Nature Energy Park in Odense.

Within seconds he fell to the ground on his back, surrounded by teammates who looked visibly worried while Ukrainian staff called for medical assistance. The Danish Football Association quickly posted an update on its X account confirming that Eriksen was conscious and, under the circumstances, doing well.

A more detailed statement followed ten minutes later from team physician Morten Boesen, who explained that the implanted pacemaker had functioned correctly, that Eriksen had briefly lost consciousness but regained it almost immediately, and that he was able to walk off the pitch unaided. Boesen added that Eriksen would undergo additional tests at the hospital to determine the precise cause of the episode and that the player had asked his doctor to convey his regards to the squad and reassure them that he was okay





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Christian Eriksen Denmark Football Collapse Hospital Tests Friendly Match

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