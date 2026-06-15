Eric Staal Wins Conn Smythe as Carolina Hurricanes Capture Stanley Cup

Eric Staal was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs after leading the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup. The 37-year-old center scored six goals in the Final and delivered a shutdown defensive performance against Jack Eichel, becoming the oldest playoff MVP in history.

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrated a hard-fought Stanley Cup victory following a decisive Game 6 win, a series where forward Eric Staal delivered an unforgettable performance.

His effort throughout the entire playoffs was not the most traditional path for a Conn Smythe Trophy winner, as his regular-season statistics did not immediately suggest he would be the playoff MVP. However, his case became overwhelmingly strong once the Stanley Cup Final began. In the six-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Staal served as an elite shutdown center, directly responsible for limiting the impact of Jack Eichel, who managed only four assists in the entire Final.

Offensively, Staal was relentless, scoring six goals in the Final, including a goal in each of the first five games. This remarkable feat made him the first player to score five goals to start a Cup Final since Jean Beliveau accomplished it in 1956. At 37 years old, Staal also became the oldest player ever to win the Conn Smythe Trophy; he will turn 38 on September 10th.

He is the second Carolina Hurricane to receive the award, joining Cam Ward, who won it during the team's previous Stanley Cup championship in 2006. Staal's win is particularly notable because he is the first skater, as opposed to a goaltender, to claim the Conn Smythe for the franchise. The Hurricanes' path to the Cup was one of dominant efficiency.

They lost only three games in the entire postseason, the fewest defeats required to win the Stanley Cup since the league expanded the playoff format. After dispatching the New York Islanders in five games and then the New Jersey Devils in five, and then dropping the first game of the Eastern Conference Final before winning the next four against the Florida Panthers, the team closed out the Golden Knights in six games in the Final.

This journey, marked by resilience and depth, culminated in a championship that underlined the organization's build and strategic approach





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