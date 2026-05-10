Despite a 3.18 ERA in 2025 and hopes of a rotation spot, Eric Lauer struggled in a game where he allowed six runs, leading to a 6-1 loss. A 25-year-old rookie, Miles, performed well in his first major-league start. The Blue Jays face limited reinforcements, raising the question of whether to look elsewhere for a satisfied closer, especially considering Lauer's unsuccessful run so far.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer underwent a rough outing on Sunday, the second time this season he was deployed behind an opener, as the team tinkered with his routine to improve results.

The slumping pitcher allowed six runs, including three home runs, in a five-inning loss. After struggling early in the season, Lauer had hoped for a rotation spot but expressed doubt about his chances.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old rookie, Miles, received his first major-league start and impressed with a three-inning performance, striking out two and allowing only two hits. The Blue Jays, with limited reinforcements, may need to consider another reliever for their rotation as Lauer's results remain stagnant





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