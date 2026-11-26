Political analyst Eric Ham argues that the Trump administration's mixed signals on China are complicating U.S.-Canada trade talks, while Democrats in Congress focus on opposing Trump's tariffs rather than Ottawa's ties with Beijing.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently told Fox News that Washington and Ottawa are fairly close to an agreement on trade. But those comments do not align with concerning statements he also made about Canada's ties to Beijing.

Greer noted that Canada's pursuit of a trade relationship with China gives some concern and some worry. The White House posture towards its neighbour comes across as disjointed and indecipherable. Some of the criticisms lobbed at Ottawa harken back to what led to the failed talks over the summer. Back then, Washington sought outsized influence in shaping Canada's future trade policies.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstated Amid Trump Pressure, Intensifying U.S. AI and China Chip Debate

China as Trade Lever

Now, once again, Beijing-Ottawa relations appear to be one of the lasting hurdles that could impede a finalized agreement between Canada and the U.S. However, a bit of subterfuge could be at play. It appears the White House seeks to gain leverage over Ottawa in the current talks. Publicly, Greer is sending mixed signals, extolling the virtues of an agreement with Canada on one hand while expressing doubt on the other.

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Should a deal get delayed, or worse, the Trump administration would rather have pundits and experts blame Canada's growing closeness to China as the culprit. Meanwhile, the recent decision by the president to weigh in personally on the Jensen Huang controversy makes it clear that those sentiments about China could not be further from the truth. By pressuring Nvidia's board to reinstate its ousted CEO, Trump declared that Beijing posed no threat to U.S. national security.

It was a move many see as not only illegal but also a benefit to China at the expense of invaluable national technology. Yet, in his interview with Fox News, Greer described the current trade talks with Canada as going a little bit backwards. He went on to say, We're more inclined to fixing the challenges of globalization... (Canada) is more interested in doubling down on globalization.

Those globalization concerns emanate from a trade agreement completed between Beijing and Ottawa last week. The deal included tariff concessions on Canadian pork and seafood exports as well as relief for Chinese steel and aluminium products. The burgeoning relationship between the two nations gives some concern and some worry, according to Greer. He also added, I think that's bipartisan.

Congressional Response to Trade Tensions

Such a statement by the White House dramatically raises the stakes as it now thrusts Congress into the spotlight. It was a naked and self-serving effort to force Democrats to speak in unison with the White House against the potential dangers of its neighbour's growing closeness to China. All the while, the president makes decisions that prioritize Beijing over the very nation he swore an oath to protect.

However, since their extraordinary victory, lawmakers have yet to publicly express concern about Ottawa's trade agreement or a willingness to compromise on rescinding tariffs on Canada. In fact, some senators have had more to say about President Trump's recent trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin than they have about Ottawa's trade pacts. Sen.

Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire stated that Trump without a doubt got played by Xi and Putin in Shenzhen, calling it a photo op that produced no benefits for Americans and undermined U.S. security. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a speech from the Senate floor, called the meeting a historic embarrassment and described Trump's involvement as a case of misplaced priorities.

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If Democratic lawmakers make up the bipartisan concern Greer references, members of Congress are keeping such criticism under tight wraps. Earlier this year, 74 members of Congress, including several Democrats, did in fact sign a letter urging President Trump to take a harder line on Ottawa over concerns that Chinese automakers gaining a foothold in Canada could move into the U.S. market. The lawmakers referenced earlier Biden-era warnings regarding Chinese electric vehicles and security.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections, a number of senators and representatives, including the incoming Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, have further denounced Trump's tariffs on Canada. So while Greer is correct in that Chinese electric vehicles are a concern for legislators on both sides of the aisle, the overwhelming sentiment from the incoming majority is that the ongoing trade war between Washington and Ottawa must come to an end immediately.

Trump Undermines Trade Strategy

Greer's latest tactic to confound and confuse Ottawa negotiators might have proved successful. However, in typical fashion, he was undone by his own boss, who sought to cajole the Nvidia board, possibly giving Beijing a glide path to precious U.S.-made computer chips. Using China as a potential wedge issue and suggesting a newly minted Congress would back him up could have been a potent cudgel for Greer.

Beijing is indeed the threat Greer and others in the administration have warned of. In the years ahead, it will require a whole-of-government approach to confront the growing and strategic threat China poses to the U.S. and its Asian neighbours.

Nevertheless, in the aftermath of the systematic destruction unleashed in just two years by the current administration, Democrats, unlike Greer, are prioritizing confrontation on what they deem the most immediate and devastating threat to American security and its allies: the occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, not the Communist regime in China. As Greer doubles down on his claim that China is the sticking point in U.S.-Canada trade talks, his warning isn't resonating with the incoming Democratic-majority Congress.