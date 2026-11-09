Appeals Court Allows Crichton Lawsuit Against The Pitt to Proceed

A California appeals court ruled that ER and The Pitt are similar enough for a lawsuit by Michael Crichton's widow and estate to move forward, alleging The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot. The court dismissed Noah Wyle and two producers as defendants.

A California appeals court has ruled that ER and The Pitt share enough similarity for a lawsuit to proceed. The suit, brought by the widow and estate of ER creator Michael Crichton, alleges The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot.

A three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled unanimously on Wednesday. The panel upheld a trial court judge's decision to reject a motion to throw out the case from The Pitt production company Warner Bros. Television, which also produced ER. The judges dismissed Noah Wyle, the star of both shows and a producer on The Pitt, as a defendant along with two other producers who worked on both series.

Also read Appeals Court Allows ER vs The Pitt Lawsuit to Proceed

Legal Dispute Over ER and The Pitt

The lawsuit is a clash between the makers of multiple Emmy-winning TV series that were each among the most important and acclaimed shows of their eras. Crichton, the author of Jurassic Park and many other novels that became hit movies and TV shows, wrote the pilot script for ER, the NBC show about a Chicago emergency room that redefined the medical drama genre and drew tens of millions of weekly viewers in its run from 1994 to 2009.

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The lawsuit brought by Sherri Crichton was filed two years ago, before a single episode of The Pitt had aired. The HBO Max series that shows a real-time day in the life of a Pittsburgh emergency department has since become perhaps the most lauded series in television, winning two Emmys for best drama for its first two seasons and two best actor Emmys for Wyle.

Along with more technical legal issues, the judges had to decide whether the shows had at least the minimal similarity that would give the lawsuit enough merit to move forward. Their decision applies only to this early legal challenge and they did not rule on whether the plaintiffs had proved The Pitt is derivative of ER.

Court Compares Medical Drama Similarities

The court agreed with the plaintiff that both shows provide commentaries on the healthcare system; they focus specifically on the emergency room and the difficult conditions under which the medical staff operates. Both shows take place, with little exception, in the emergency room, as opposed to other medical shows which track patients as they move out of the emergency room, or indeed never enter it.

The opinion also said that both feature very fast pacing, and reactions to multiple overlapping crises. The fast-paced dialogue is (to a layperson) frequently incomprehensible shorthand and jargon, lending an air of immediacy and accuracy. Warner Bros. Television said in a statement that WBTV continues to maintain that The Pitt is an entirely original series and that the claims against it are without merit.

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Nothing in the Court of Appeal's decision establishes otherwise, and WBTV looks forward to defending its position as the case proceeds. The defendants argued in legal filings that the shows have generic similarities that would exist in any dramatic story that features overworked doctors and staff. The panel also unanimously dismissed as defendants Wyle, John Wells, who created The Pitt and worked on ER, and R. Scott Gemmill, a Pitt executive producer who also worked on both shows.

Contract Claims and Frozen Rights

The judges found there was no evidence the three men knew the provisions of the Crichton contract that the lawsuit alleges they interfered with. Sherri Crichton's lawsuit alleges The Pitt is a rebranded version of an unauthorized ER reboot that she had rejected.

Her husband had secured a coveted frozen rights provision in his contract for the series, prohibiting Warner Bros. from proceeding with any sequels, remakes, spinoffs or other productions derived from ER without Crichton's consent, or his estate's consent after his death from cancer in 2008. After the production company could not reach an agreement with Sherri Crichton over a proposed ER reboot, the TV studio proceeded to develop and produce a series based on the same premise without permission, the lawsuit alleges.