Appeals Court Allows ER vs The Pitt Lawsuit to Proceed

A California appeals court ruled that the lawsuit claiming The Pitt is derived from ER can move forward, while dismissing individual claims against Noah Wyle, John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill.

A California appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a lawsuit claiming the HBO Max series The Pitt is derived from ER can move forward. A three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that the trial court judge was correct to reject a motion to throw out the case from The Pitt production company Warner Bros.

Television, which also produced ER. The judges also unanimously dismissed as defendants Noah Wyle, John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill. The lawsuit was brought by Sherri Crichton, the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton. It was filed two years ago, before a single episode of The Pitt had aired.

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Michael Crichton and ER Legacy

Michael Crichton, the author of Jurassic Park and many other novels that became hit movies and TV shows, wrote the pilot script for ER. The NBC show about a Chicago emergency room redefined the medical drama genre and drew tens of millions of weekly viewers during its run from 1994 to 2009. The HBO Max series The Pitt shows a real-time day in the life of a Pittsburgh emergency department.

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It has since become perhaps the most lauded series in television, winning two Emmys for best drama for its first two seasons and two best actor Emmys for Wyle. Sherri Crichton's lawsuit alleges The Pitt is a rebranded version of an unauthorized ER reboot that she had rejected. Her husband had secured a coveted frozen rights provision in his contract for the series.

It prohibited Warner Bros. from proceeding with any sequels, remakes, spinoffs or other productions derived from ER without Crichton's consent. The same consent requirement applied to his estate after his death from cancer in 2008. After the production company could not reach an agreement with Sherri Crichton over a proposed ER reboot, the TV studio proceeded to develop and produce a series based on the same premise without permission, the lawsuit alleges.

Court Decision on Similarities

The court had to decide whether the shows had at least the minimal similarity that would give the lawsuit enough merit to move forward, along with more technical legal issues. The decision applies only to this early legal challenge, and the judges did not rule on whether the plaintiffs had proved The Pitt is derivative of ER.

The court agreed with the plaintiff that both shows provide commentaries on the healthcare system and focus specifically on the emergency room and the difficult conditions under which the medical staff operates. Both shows take place, with little exception, in the emergency room, as opposed to other medical shows which track patients as they move out of the emergency room, or indeed never enter it, the opinion said.

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The opinion also said that both feature very fast pacing and reactions to multiple overlapping crises. The fast-paced dialogue is, to a layperson, frequently incomprehensible shorthand and jargon, lending an air of immediacy and accuracy. The defendants argued in legal filings that the shows have generic similarities that would exist in any dramatic story that features overworked doctors and staff.

Studio Defense and Show Connections

The judges found there was no evidence that Wyle, Wells and Gemmill knew the provisions of the Crichton contract that the lawsuit alleges they interfered with. Warner Bros. Television said in a statement that WBTV continues to maintain that The Pitt is an entirely original series and that the claims against it are without merit. Nothing in the Court of Appeal's decision establishes otherwise, and WBTV looks forward to defending its position as the case proceeds.

John Wells created The Pitt and worked on ER. R. Scott Gemmill is a Pitt executive producer who also worked on both shows. The lawsuit is a clash between the makers of multiple Emmy-winning TV series that were each among the most important and acclaimed shows of their eras.