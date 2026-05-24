Equity markets react differently to oil prices drop

This news text discusses the current state of markets, with the S&P 500 close to its record high and Bitcoin faring much worse than the market. It also highlights the different reactions to the announcement of US-Iran talks reaching their 'final stages' and the corresponding drop in oil prices.

There's a split in markets right now that's worth paying attention to. The S&P 500 is sitting within touching distance of its record high, while Bitcoin is stuck roughly 39% below the peak it set last October.

Both assets just got handed the same piece of good news this week, and only one of them did much with it. On Wednesday, Trump said the US-Iran talks had reached their 'final stages', and that was enough to knock oil sharply lower. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed more than 5% to settle around $98 a barrel. Lower energy prices take some of the heat out of the inflation picture, and equity traders run with it.

The S&P 500 closed up 1.1% near 7,433, the Dow added 1.3% to reclaim 50,000, and the Nasdaq gained 1.5%





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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