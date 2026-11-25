The Equal Protection Project filed a federal civil rights complaint against Tulane University, alleging its IMPRESS medical program violates Title VI by restricting eligibility to specific racial groups.

The Equal Protection Project has filed a federal civil rights complaint alleging that Tulane University School of Medicine operated a discriminatory mentorship program. The complaint, submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights on November 9, 2026, targets the Inclusive Medical Pathway for Research, Education, and Surgical Success (IMPRESS) Program. The organization argues that the program's eligibility requirements violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by restricting access based on race and ethnicity.

Federal Complaint Details and Legal Basis

The Equal Protection Project submitted its formal complaint to the HHS Office for Civil Rights on November 9, 2026. The filing alleges that the IMPRESS Program discriminates against applicants based on race, color, and national origin. The core of the complaint challenges the specific eligibility requirement stating that applicants must be from underrepresented backgrounds in medicine. The organization asserts that this language serves as a proxy for racial and ethnic restrictions that violate federal civil rights law.

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The complaint highlights that the HHS possesses the authority to investigate the administration of the IMPRESS Program. This investigation would cover eligibility requirements, recruitment practices, and participant selection criteria. The filing demands that the HHS determine whether Tulane uses race, color, or national origin to decide access to the program's educational, professional development, and financial benefits. The program provides accepted students with housing and a meal stipend as part of its five-week intensive course structure.

Archived Evidence vs. University Actions

Before the public release of the complaint, Tulane University attempted to remove problematic language from its website regarding the IMPRESS Program. The original website description specified the course was for students with underrepresented backgrounds in medicine. It promised participants invaluable mentorship and practical tips for building a successful medical career. The organization utilized archive links to capture screenshots of this discriminatory material before the university scrubbed the evidence.

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An archived version of the website, captured on October 23, explicitly stated that the five-week course was designed for students with underrepresented backgrounds. The program offered a chance to receive mentorship and tips centered around a career in medicine. Another page, now removed from public viewing, defined underrepresented backgrounds as comprising specific racial groups. These groups included African American, Hispanic, Vietnamese, Native American, Alaskan Natives, and Pacific Islanders.

Stakeholder Positions on Discrimination Claims

Equal Protection Project Founder William A. Jacobson stated that the program goes beyond standard diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. He argued that the program creates a violation by deterring white and Asian students from applying. Jacobson noted that students would not apply to a program explicitly telling them it is for certain races and ethnicities from which they are excluded. The organization argues that the term underrepresented backgrounds is a proxy for race used to evade legal scrutiny.

The organization has challenged over 900 discriminatory programs and scholarships at more than 300 colleges and universities. While most claims are filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, they increasingly file with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Equal Protection Project always utilizes archive websites to capture screenshots of discriminatory material during this process.

Impact on Students and Future Procedures

The complaint highlights the potential conflict between the program's language and federal civil rights law. The organization argues that the term underrepresented backgrounds refers to specific racial groups based on other university pages. The complaint seeks to establish whether the administration of IMPRESS violates the Affordable Care Act and Title VI. The investigation will determine if the use of racial criteria in participant selection is permissible under current regulations.