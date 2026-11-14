EQAO Test Flaws Allow Non-Readers to Inflate Literacy Scores

Ontario's EQAO allows all students to use text-to-speech on literacy tests, masking reading deficits and inflating provincial education standards without addressing core literacy gaps.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office, commonly known as EQAO, serves as Ontario's primary mechanism for assessing student literacy levels. However, a significant structural flaw exists within this assessment framework: students are not required to possess basic reading skills to participate effectively in the evaluation process. The current policy permits every student, regardless of whether they have documented learning disabilities or not, to utilize a built-in text-to-speech feature available within the electronic assessment system.

This system feature allows pupils to listen to audio recordings of text passages, examination questions, and multiple-choice options rather than reading them visually. Consequently, children can achieve scores that demonstrate they meet or exceed provincial academic standards despite being completely unable to decode written words. Critics argue that this widespread utilization of assistive technology, which is ostensibly designed to support students with specific disabilities, is artificially inflating EQAO results and preventing accurate measurement of student capabilities.

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Assessment Mechanism and Data Gaps

The EQAO was established in 1996 with the specific mandate to enhance accountability in public education and improve outcomes in reading, writing, and mathematics. The standardized tests administered to Grade 3 and Grade 6 students do not contribute to individual student grades but are intended to provide a broad snapshot of literacy across the province. Despite the importance of this data, the agency stated that the specific number of students using the text-to-speech tool for the current year is not publicly available.

When questioned about whether they had captured this specific usage data, the EQAO did not provide a direct response. Instead, the agency noted that it is currently conducting research to further validate how students utilize the built-in reader feature. The agency did confirm that 6.3 per cent of students used third-party text-to-speech software, such as the Read&Write for Google Chrome extension, for assessments. Access to these third-party tools is officially limited to students with a special needs accommodation on their individual education plan, yet other students can still access the built-in tools without restriction.

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Advocacy Concerns and Historical Context

A 2021 report from International Dyslexia Association Ontario raised alarms about the widespread use of assistive technology on Grade 3 and Grade 6 reading assessments. Historical data from 2019, when the test was primarily administered on paper, showed that 18 per cent of students used accommodations to listen to digital versions of text passages and dictate their answers. Many of these students relied on teachers or volunteers to read questions aloud while the adults wrote down the students' verbal responses.

Alicia Smith, executive director of Dyslexia Canada, believes the number of students using assistive technology on these tests is likely even higher now, given that any student can use the built-in tools without specific accommodation. Disability advocates emphasize that assistive technology has an important place in the classroom and can provide crucial support to kids with physical and learning disabilities. It allows older children with reading difficulties to keep up in subjects like science or history, where content volume is higher.

Impact on Literacy Standards and Future Steps

However, experts agree that this technology should not be used for younger children who are still learning to read, nor should it be used to measure foundational literacy. The technology can mask other issues and give a false impression that students and educators are performing well. Todd Cunningham, an associate professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, states that teachers should not use technology to help young children struggling to read. Instead, educators should focus on teaching fundamental reading skills like decoding words.

The use of assistive technology is likely lifting EQAO scores, which are already concerning. In the latest tests, 25 per cent of Grade 3 students and 14 per cent of Grade 6 students at English-language school boards fell below the provincial standard for reading. In a statement, the EQAO defended its approach, arguing that comprehension depends on vocabulary, sentence structure, background knowledge, and the ability to connect ideas, which are measured in the assessments.

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While these skills are indeed part of comprehension, experts argue that if students are unable to decode words unassisted, they should not be counted as meeting the provincial reading standard. The EQAO should end the practice of allowing students to use assistive technology on tests that measure reading and writing, unless those children have physical disabilities such as motor function issues. Real improvements have been made in teaching reading in Ontario in recent years, but there is still a long way to go for the agency to fulfill its purpose of providing clean accountability.