Initial EPA tests show no elevated lead in drinking water or air after the U.S. Army detonated five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. More than 3,200 samples are still being validated as residents and environmental groups seek further answers.

Initial laboratory results show the controlled detonation of five tons of lead azide in southeastern Iowa has not raised lead levels in drinking water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday.

The results came from sampling after the U.S. Army detonated an aging stockpile at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. The detonation took place on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The EPA said about 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region. More than 1,500 samples were taken of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation.

Also read Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Detonates Lead Azide Stockpile

EPA Extends Air and Water Sampling

Hundreds of samples were taken afterward, including from homes, parks and drinking water. In a post on X, the EPA said it monitored for airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation using Xact air monitoring systems. The agency said it will continue to provide updates as new lab results for over 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples return and get validated.

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Photographs from the scene show EPA Supervisor Susan Fisher collecting soil samples in Augusta, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Augusta lies along the perimeter of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Other images show an EPA contractor collecting water in Augusta the same day. A plume was visible rising after the U.S. Army detonated the stockpile at the plant.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, whose city is about 50 miles north of Middletown, said the initial results showing no elevated lead in drinking water or air were encouraging. Bark said in an email statement that the findings are a reassurance for communities and that the city will continue to collaborate with government agencies. Our priority remains the health and safety of our residents.

Local Leaders Respond to Detonation

We will continue to follow the recommendations and stay in close coordination with the EPA, the Army, state and county partners, Bark said. Lead is a heavy metal that is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women. The Army has said the safest option was to detonate the stockpile right away because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably at any time as the weather got colder. But the detonation has spurred widespread concerns about potential environmental contamination.

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It also raised questions about how and when the federal government communicated its plans. Residents and some elected officials have criticized the Army for not being more transparent and for providing more notice when it first determined the stockpile was unstable. Middletown residents knew of the plans, but few others did. The warnings largely failed to register with elected officials and the broader public until days before the planned detonation.

Wally Taylor, the legal chair for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, said he was not confident in the EPA results and thought it was still too early to make firm conclusions. The chapter was one of the environmentalist groups that petitioned to pause a permit that cleared the way for Wednesday's detonation. Taylor said lead could still have spread near the explosion site.

Critics Question Test Results

He said he was waiting for test results from the University of Iowa, which sent out air monitors and collected samples before the detonation, and from other research groups. The lead had to go somewhere, Taylor said.