Environment Canada has issued yellow-coded rainfall and wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region, with heavy rain and strong gusts expected through Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-coded rainfall warning for parts of the B.C. South Coast, specifically targeting Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region. The alert is currently in effect for the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky Highway. This weather system follows a period of significant precipitation and introduces new hazards to an already saturated landscape.

Rainfall Amounts and Storm Mechanics

Environment Canada states that heavy rain beginning Wednesday night will add another 30 to 60 millimetres to what has already fallen in recent days. The agency notes there is a risk of thunderstorms near Metro Vancouver on Thursday morning. This accumulation is叠加 on a wet environment, creating conditions for rapid runoff and elevated river levels across the region.

Also read Coastal flooding possible as rain, wind and king tides converge on B.C.: Environment Canada

Wind Speeds and Coastal Alerts

A wind warning is in effect for southern parts of Metro Vancouver, including Richmond, Delta, Tsawwassen, Surrey, White Rock, and Langley. The alert calls for winds of 60 km/h and gusts reaching 90 km/h. Forecasters emphasize that this latest storm brings multiple hazards, including king tides, strong winds, and an already drenched landscape that struggles to absorb additional moisture.

Local Emergency Response in Squamish

The District of Squamish has issued a local state of emergency and has placed sandbags downtown in preparation for flooding. The district reports that high tide peaked at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, with water reaching the top of the boat launch before receding. Officials warn that water levels are expected to be higher on Thursday as the storm system continues to impact the coast.

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Coastal Flooding and King Tides

A coastal flooding alert along coastal B.C. remains in effect through Wednesday, calling for storm surge, large waves, and high tides. These conditions are exacerbated by king tides, which naturally raise sea levels beyond standard astronomical predictions. The combination of high tides and storm surges poses a significant risk to low-lying areas and coastal infrastructure.

Safety Precautions for Residents

Residents in the warned areas are urged to prepare for hazardous driving conditions and potential power outages due to high winds. The yellow-coded warning indicates potential disruptions to daily activities and travel. Authorities recommend avoiding unnecessary travel along the Sea to Sky Highway and staying informed of local updates from Environment Canada and municipal emergency services.