Environment Canada warns of up to 25 cm of snow in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan as a major winter system moves in, while Toronto experiences temperatures nearly double the seasonal average.

Environment Canada has issued critical snowfall warning s for southern Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan as a potent winter storm system moves into the Prairie provinces. While residents in southern Canada prepare for significant snow accumulation and hazardous travel conditions, Toronto is currently experiencing unusually warm mid-November temperatures that defy seasonal norms. The contrasting weather patterns highlight the volatile nature of the current atmospheric setup, with a low-pressure system driving precipitation northward from Montana.

Southern Alberta Faces Heaviest Snowfall Totals

Environment Canada forecasts snowfall amounts near 25 cm in specific regions of southern Alberta, with some locations potentially receiving between 15 to 20 cm as well. The meteorological agency noted high confidence in this prediction, indicating that snow will be heavy at times and spread north and east throughout Tuesday. Calgary is expected to remain on the lower end of the accumulation range, while the foothills, the Cypress Hills, and rural areas near Brooks, Medicine Hat, and Lethbridge are more likely to see the heavier totals.

Also read Alberta Government Considers Selling Play Alberta Online Gambling Platform

The weather event is expected to begin affecting travel conditions significantly as the evening progresses into overnight hours. Commuters should anticipate deteriorating road and walkway conditions, with Environment Canada describing the potential impacts on transportation as moderate but challenging. The agency advises drivers to turn on their lights, slow down, and maintain a safe following distance to navigate the slippery surfaces safely.

Saskatchewan Experiences First Major Winter Precipitation

To the east, southwest Saskatchewan is bracing for its first significant snowfall of the season, according to a special weather statement released by Environment Canada. Forecasters predict that accumulation will begin on Wednesday, following a low-pressure system that brings an area of precipitation to the region on Tuesday evening. Most areas in this province are likely to see snowfall in the 5- to 15-cm range, which will mark a sharp transition from the relatively mild conditions experienced earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Specific geographic features in Saskatchewan, such as the Cypress Hills area, may receive higher amounts of snow than the surrounding plains. The precipitation is expected to be heavy at times before tapering off on Wednesday night and ending completely by Thursday morning. This system marks the beginning of a broader weather maker that will eventually push into parts of Ontario and Quebec later in the weekend.

Expert Forecasters Detail Storm Progression and Timing

Kelsey McEwen, chief meteorologist on CTV Your Morning, provided detailed insights into the storm's trajectory and intensity on Tuesday morning. She explained that the winter weather is moving up from Montana and will look considerably different for areas of southern Alberta and into Saskatchewan over the next 24 hours. McEwen noted that snowfall is intensifying as the evening progresses and will mix with rain in certain areas, which influences the final snow totals on the ground.

The meteorologist emphasized that this is the first stage of a larger weather event. As the system progresses into Saskatchewan, it sets the stage for widespread impacts across eastern Canada. McEwen indicated that the same atmospheric pattern will eventually affect parts of Ontario and Quebec, creating significant weather changes as it pushes through the weekend. This progression underscores the far-reaching effects of the current low-pressure system originating in the northern United States.

Toronto Contrasts Prarie Storm with Record Warmth

In stark contrast to the snow warnings in the west, Toronto and surrounding areas are enjoying sunny skies and temperatures that are nearly double the historical average. Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 13 C, which is significantly warmer than the city's historical average of 7.8 C for November 17. This above-seasonal warmth is resulting in beautiful weather conditions for residents who are not dealing with the winter precipitation affecting other parts of the country.

Advertisement

CP24 Weather Specialist Jess Smith commented on the unusual conditions, noting that while the temperatures are not wildly above seasonal norms, they are close to breaking or meeting a record. The warm spell is expected to continue through the upcoming week, with Toronto experiencing more sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures are projected to reach highs of 14 C on Wednesday, 13 C on Thursday, and 14 C on Friday before dropping to a high of 5 C on Monday.