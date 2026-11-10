Environment Canada Issues Orange Alerts for Southwest British Columbia Storms

Environment Canada warns of severe flooding and landslides across Vancouver Island as a massive atmospheric river brings over 250mm of rain to southwest British Columbia starting Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued severe orange rainfall warnings across southwest British Columbia as a powerful atmospheric river system continues to unleash heavy precipitation on the region. Forecasts indicate that some locations on Vancouver Island could receive more than 250 millimetres of rain during the ongoing storm event. This deluge is expected to trigger widespread flooding and increase the risk of deadly landslides throughout the province.

Severe Weather Warnings and Rainfall Totals

Orange warnings indicate that the severe storms are likely to cause significant damage and disruption to infrastructure and daily life. The warnings cover west and central Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, and the Sea-to-Sky regions, where residents are bracing for the most intense impacts. Parts of Vancouver Island could see more than 250 millimetres of rain, while Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky regions could see upwards of 160 millimetres.

Also read Second Major Storm Hits British Columbia, Leaving Thousands Without Power and Causing Evacuations

In Metro Vancouver, residents can expect approximately 120 millimetres of precipitation over the coming days. Meanwhile, Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island are being warned of wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour. The River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast to alert the public to rising water levels.

Deadly Precedent and Missing Canoeist

The current weather system arrives during a stretch of wild weather that has already turned deadly over the weekend in the region. The driver of a car was killed Saturday by a falling tree in Surrey, highlighting the dangerous conditions caused by heavy winds and saturated ground. This tragic incident underscores the severe risks associated with the current storm system.

Advertisement

Further compounding the danger, a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday during a heavy downpour in Vancouver, leading to their death. Authorities are urging extreme caution as these events demonstrate the lethal potential of such storms. Additionally, a canoeist remains missing in stormy waters off northern Vancouver Island after their disappearance was reported Friday.

Timeline for Storm Tapering and Recovery

British Columbia's River Forecast Centre estimates that the worst weather is expected to last into Wednesday before tapering off Thursday. This timeline gives emergency responders and residents a narrow window to prepare for the peak of the event. The gradual reduction in intensity offers some hope for recovery, but the aftermath of significant flooding will likely persist.

The combination of heavy rain and strong winds has created hazardous travel conditions across the province. Roads in the Sea-to-Sky region and on Vancouver Island are prone to closure due to fallen trees and standing water. Citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors until the warnings are downgraded.

Public Safety Measures and Ongoing Risks

Emergency management officials are coordinating with local municipalities to ensure that evacuation routes remain clear and accessible. The risk of landslides remains high in hilly areas where the soil is already saturated from recent rainfall. These natural hazards pose a continued threat to homes and infrastructure in affected communities.

Advertisement

As the storm system moves through, the focus will shift to assessing damage and restoring power to affected areas. The severity of the orange warnings suggests that recovery efforts could be lengthy in the hardest-hit zones. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from Environment Canada for any changes in forecast conditions.