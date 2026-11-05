Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Metro Vancouver as Series of Storms Begins

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a yellow warning for parts of Metro Vancouver as the first in a series of storms is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds, with up to 80 millimetres expected in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a yellow warning for parts of Metro Vancouver as the first storm in a series of wet and windy weather systems moves into the region.

The heavy rain is expected to begin after midnight and persist through Friday evening. This initial system could deliver up to 80 millimetres of precipitation at higher elevations across the area. The yellow warning specifically highlights the North Shore, Coquitlam, and Howe Sound as the areas likely to see the most significant rainfall. Officials warn that water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas, potentially disrupting daily commutes and local traffic flow.

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Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for visibility to be suddenly reduced at times during the storm. The agency noted that some property damage is possible as the weather system moves through. These conditions are part of a broader pattern of wet and windy weather that has been anticipated for the region in the coming days. The current conditions represent the first storm in a series of adverse weather events, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

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River Forecast Centre Issues High Streamflow Advisory

Residents should prepare for a prolonged period of unsettled weather that will likely persist well beyond the initial storm. Parallel to the weather warnings, the River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast. This advisory was prompted by the expectation that a trio of atmospheric rivers are set to hit the region in the immediate future. The centre emphasized that rivers are expected to rise rapidly in direct response to the incoming rainfall.

According to the advisory, peak flows from the first storm are expected to occur on Friday. The River Forecast Centre warned that while rivers may experience short reprieves in levels between storms, the potential for high flows should be expected throughout the remainder of the week. This elevated risk extends through the weekend and into next week, keeping the region on alert for prolonged wet conditions.

The River Forecast Centre and Environment and Climate Change Canada have jointly urged the public to stay clear of fast-moving water. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when near any waterways that may be swollen due to the heavy rainfall. The agencies emphasized that personal safety is the top priority as water levels rise in local rivers and streams.

Public Urged to Stay Clear of Fast-Moving Water

Additionally, the public is urged to keep storm drains clear to help prevent localized flooding in neighborhoods. Clogged drains can exacerbate water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, increasing the risk of property damage and traffic hazards. By ensuring that drainage systems remain functional, residents can help mitigate the impact of the heavy rain that is currently battering the Metro Vancouver region.

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The River Forecast Centre indicated that the potential for high flows should be expected throughout the remainder of the week. This means that the wet and windy conditions are not expected to subside immediately after Friday evening. The ongoing series of storms brings with it the continued risk of flooding and reduced visibility.

Adverse Weather Risks Continue Through Weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada and the River Forecast Centre advise that the region remains under a high risk of adverse weather events through the weekend and into next week. Citizens are encouraged to monitor official warnings closely as the series of atmospheric rivers continues to impact the South Coast. Personal safety is the top priority as water levels rise in local rivers and streams.