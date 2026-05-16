Entries from the Brockville Examiner (National Post's Local news agency in Ontario)

Comprehensive news slice, reports, and local stories from the Brockville Examiner.

This gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a yearBrockville community gathers for celebration of life for mother and two daughters killed in triple homicide‘This girl was failed’: Public outcry after teen’s assault goes viralCompany sues after alleged email fraud diverts $203K to Manitoba bank accountPitched as new gateway to downtown London in 2012, five vacant properties listed for tax saleDriver charged after travelling 175 km/h in 80 zone on Highway 10Cruise passenger isolating in B.C. has tested positive for hantavirus, top doctor saysConfusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejectionsChina to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expectedDrake breaks three daily Spotify records for 2026 with new albumsConnor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championshipWhich Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend?

Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronaut





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Livestock auctioneer from Mitchell, Ont. fast-talks his way to national championshipDave Jacob is following in his father's footsteps, while also making a name for himself as an auctioneer.

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Prince Albert National Park: Slow Start to Tourism Season Due to Stubborn SnowpackBusinesses in Prince Albert National Park (PANP) are bracing for a slow start to their busy tourism season due to a stubborn snowpack. The prolonged spring melt in central Saskatchewan is muddying plans for those traveling to the park for the Victoria Day long weekend, while forcing some businesses to stay closed.

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U.S. charges Iraqi national accused of plotting at least 18 terror attacks in EuropeAn Iraqi national accused of plotting at least 18 terror attacks in Europe in retaliation for the U.S. war in Iran, including firebombing a bank in Amsterdam and stabbing Jewish men in London, has been arrested and charged with supporting Iran-backed terrorist organizations.

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Brockville community gathers for celebration of life for mother and two daughters killed in triple homicideFriends, family and neighbours gathered inside the Brockville Wesleyan Church Friday afternoon for a celebration of life honouring 49-year-old Louwanda “Wanda” Elliott and her two daughters, 17-year-old Mackayla and 15-year-old Nikita.

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