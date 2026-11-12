Entre Nous Femmes Proposes 748-Unit High-Rise Development at 9883 140 Street Surrey

Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society filed a rezoning application for a 748-unit mixed-income project at 9883 140 Street in Surrey, replacing aging Jessica Place affordable housing with two new high-rise towers.

Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society has submitted a formal rezoning application to the City of Surrey for a major new housing development located at 9883 140 Street. The proposed project aims to deliver 748 mixed-income affordable rental units through two high-rise towers, replacing the existing aging infrastructure known as Jessica Place. This significant development represents a substantial expansion of the organization's portfolio and addresses critical housing needs in the Surrey City Centre area near the Expo Line SkyTrain's King George Station.

Core Project Details and Structural Design

The application seeks to subdivide the site into two distinct parcels and amend the Official Community Plan designation from Mid-Rise I to High-Rise I to accommodate the increased vertical density. The development plan consists of two primary towers, with Phase One located at the center of the site featuring a 35-storey tower containing 327 units. This first building will include a diverse mix of housing types comprising 39 studio units, 147 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom units, 50 three-bedroom units, and 11 four-bedroom units. The structure will also provide 99 vehicle parking spaces and include dedicated office space to support operational needs.

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Phase Two is positioned towards the west side of the site and will feature a 39-storey tower housing 421 units. The suite distribution for this second tower includes 42 studio units, 211 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom units, 63 three-bedroom units, and 21 four-bedroom units. This building will offer 167 vehicle parking spaces. While there is no Phase Three, a small parcel in the northeast corner intended for consolidation with the neighboring condo property at 9568 140 Street will serve as a community garden until that future development occurs.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Affordability Standards

Entre Nous Femmes describes itself as one of Canada's first women-led community housing organizations, focusing on the unique needs of women, gender-diverse groups, single-parent families, seniors, and people with disabilities. The organization currently manages a portfolio of 15 properties with over 700 affordable rental homes across the region. For this specific Surrey project, the society has committed to providing all 748 units as mixed-income affordable rentals, either through rent-geared-to-income models or low-end-of-market pricing. While exact affordability levels are still being finalized, a minimum of 40 units will be provided at below-market rents to replace the existing units as required by City policy.

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City staff have reviewed the proposal and noted that while the development does not comply with the existing land use designation, it strongly supports policies regarding housing diversity and supply in transit-rich areas. Staff highlighted that the project features high-quality architecture, appropriate site planning, and an improved streetscape that benefits the surrounding neighborhood. They endorsed the proposal specifically because it provides much-needed mixed-income affordable rental housing in the City Centre, aligning with municipal goals for higher density development near frequent transit corridors.

Current Site Conditions and Resident Transition Plans

The site at 9883 140 Street is currently occupied by Jessica Place, an affordable rental community consisting of 40 below-market rental townhouses. According to the rezoning application, these existing homes are approaching the end of their useful life and require replacement. The new proposal is designed to replace these units while adding significant new supply to the market. Current residents will have the opportunity to move into the new buildings once construction is complete, ensuring continuity of affordable housing for those currently residing on the property.

However, the redevelopment process requires the demolition of all existing buildings on the site, meaning all current tenants must relocate temporarily during construction. Tenants were made aware of these plans as early as January 2025. The original timeline projected that all residents would be relocated by February 2027, with construction commencing in Summer 2027 and occupancy taking place in Summer 2030. This schedule assumed the rezoning application would be approved in Summer 2026. Since that approval did not occur, the timeline has likely shifted, and the organization has submitted a rezoning application alongside a general and detailed development permit for Phase One.

Amenities and Long-Term Community Impact

The new development includes extensive amenities designed to foster community engagement and support the wellbeing of residents. Across the two buildings, the project will feature meeting rooms, playrooms, a gymnasium, a town hall room, multi-purpose rooms, and co-working space. Outdoor amenities will include patios, playgrounds, and potentially a basketball court located at the northwest corner of the site. These facilities are intended to create a vibrant living environment that supports the diverse demographics of the neighborhood.

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The completion of this project represents a pivotal step in the housing strategy for the City of Surrey and the organization. By replacing substandard housing with modern, high-density affordable units, the development addresses both the immediate need for shelter and the long-term goal of sustainable community growth. The project stands as a testament to the organization's mission to serve equity-deserving groups and provides a model for urban infill development in transit-oriented areas. The city's support for this initiative underscores the priority placed on increasing housing supply in areas with robust public transportation access.