Entertainment Weekly Roundup: SNL's Star-Studded Hosting, The Boys Final Season Insights, and More!

Get the latest updates on your favorite shows and celebrities. This week's entertainment news features SNL's memorable night with Jack Black, exclusive insights from 'The Boys' cast, reactions to upcoming projects, and exciting reveals from the world of entertainment. Including interviews with Keegan-Michael Key and Benny Safdie of Super Mario, Madison and Tyler from Love on the Spectrum, Brie Larson, Jensen Ackles and Rowan Blanchard.

This week's entertainment news is brimming with exciting reveals and exclusive insights from the world of television and film. Saturday Night Live's hosting gig with Jack Black was a star-studded affair, with the appearance of Tina Fey, Melissa McCarthy, and other surprise guests adding to the comedic chaos. The show promises to be filled with hilarious moments and unforgettable skits.

In other news, fans of the Super Mario franchise received a delightful treat with Keegan-Michael Key and Benny Safdie sharing their perspectives on whether they align more with the characters of Toad or Bowser Jr. in real life. Their insights provide a fun glimpse into the personalities behind the animated characters and the actor's connection to them. The latest developments also include an exclusive interview with Madison and Tyler from 'Love on the Spectrum', who opened up about their engagement, offering heartwarming moments for their fans. The couple shares their plans and hopes for the future. The entertainment world is abuzz with anticipation for the final season of 'The Boys'. Cast members shared their aspirations for the series, including the possibility of a Homelander and Butcher romance, sparking discussions and predictions among fans. Antony Starr, the actor behind Homelander, also reacted to the idea of a potential redemption arc for his character. Furthermore, Brie Larson expressed her excitement about joining Super Mario Galaxy, showcasing her passion for the Nintendo franchise. Jensen Ackles shared his thoughts on the 'Supernatural' reunion on 'The Boys', leading to a wave of nostalgia and excitement among viewers. Rowan Blanchard discussed her return to Disney in 'The Testaments', shedding light on the new show and its different approach. Phaedra Parks from RHOA had a conversation with Angela Oakley, asking if she still thought of herself as Atlanta's 'Godfather'. The conversation gives a view of the relationships and dynamics between the individuals involved. Fans can watch their favorite content on ET's Then & Now, the channel offers retrospectives and explores behind-the-scenes content in its Vault Unlocked section. The Real Housewives section offers a view on the dynamics





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SNL Jack Black The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Super Mario Keegan-Michael Key Brie Larson Jensen Ackles Love On The Spectrum Rowan Blanchard Phaedra Parks Reality TV

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