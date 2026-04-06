Entertainment Tonight: SNL Surprises, 'The Boys' Drama, and Exclusive Interviews

This Entertainment Tonight update features a variety of entertainment news including SNL with Jack Black, Super Mario Bros. movie stars insights, Love on the Spectrum's engagement details, The Boys' final season speculations and cast interviews, Brie Larson's Nintendo fandom, Rowan Blanchard's new Disney project, and a Real Housewives of Atlanta recap.

This Entertainment Tonight roundup delivers a diverse mix of celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into popular TV shows and movies. First up, the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) saw Jack Black host, but the night was unexpectedly elevated with surprise appearances from comedy legends like Tina Fey and Melissa McCarthy, promising a hilarious episode. Shifting gears to the world of animation, Super Mario Bros.

Movie stars Keegan-Michael Key and Benny Safdie shared their perspectives, pondering whether they identify more with Toad or Bowser Jr. in real life. Their insights provide a fun, relatable layer to the animated hit. Meanwhile, in the realm of reality television, Love on the Spectrum's Madison and Tyler offer an intimate look into their engagement, offering an exclusive peek into their relationship. This heartwarming story offers viewers a personal connection to the popular show, highlighting the love and connection among the cast. The Boys, the darkly comedic superhero series, is also at the forefront. The cast shares their hopes for a surprising twist in the upcoming final season: a potential romance between the ruthless Homelander and the equally tough Butcher. Antony Starr, the actor behind Homelander, adds fuel to the fire by hinting at a possible redemption arc for his character. Also, Brie Larson, now part of the Super Mario Galaxy project, reveals her excitement as a long-time Nintendo fan. Jensen Ackles, another star of The Boys, also shares his thoughts on the reunion, reflecting the deep bond that exists between the show and its fans. On a different note, Rowan Blanchard discusses her return to Disney, but for a show vastly different from her past roles, revealing her evolution as an actress. This news caters to fans of various entertainment genres. Finally, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks is back, asking Angela Oakley if she still considers herself the 'Godfather' of Atlanta, adding a dose of drama and insight into the reality TV franchise





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SNL Jack Black The Boys Antony Starr Brie Larson Super Mario Bros. Love On The Spectrum Rowan Blanchard Phaedra Parks Reality TV Movie News TV Shows

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