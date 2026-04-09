Entertainment Roundup: New Babies, Show Returns, and Exclusive Insights

This entertainment roundup covers a range of exciting news, from Joey Lawrence welcoming his fourth child, the return of familiar faces in upcoming TV shows, exclusive previews, and a behind-the-scenes look at the world of entertainment.

Hollywood is buzzing with exciting news, from heartwarming family additions to highly anticipated television returns and exclusive interviews. Actor Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, have welcomed their fourth child, adding another joyous chapter to their family story. This announcement has been met with widespread congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.

Meanwhile, the world eagerly awaits the premiere of *The Testaments*, with the return of June, a character that fans have been anticipating for a long time. Lucy Halliday provides an exclusive breakdown of Elisabeth Moss's scenes, offering a deep dive into the actress's performance and the nuances of the upcoming show. This exclusive look gives viewers a special sneak peek at what's in store. The combination of Lawrence's personal news with the promise of exciting new entertainment ensures that viewers have plenty to look forward to.\Adding to the excitement is the return of classic elements in the wildly popular *American Horror Story* franchise. Season 12 is rumored to bring back the fan-favorite *Coven* and *Murder House* storylines. Fans are ecstatic about the potential of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange reuniting, with behind-the-scenes photographs giving fans the first look at the actresses back in character. Also, in the world of reality television, *Mama June* viewers are in for some drama, as Alana (Honey Boo Boo) confronts Josh about abandoning her. Further illustrating the diverse world of entertainment comes from the premiere of *Beef* Season 2, which featured *Dog Jones*, the star of the show, who had the last 'bark' at the season 2 premiere. This lighthearted moment generated some laughs and cheers from the attendees. Beyond these TV shows and movie news, there’s an amazing moment as the Fanning sisters, Elle and Dakota, are finally collaborating together in ‘The Nightingale’, an event that fans are highly anticipating.\Elsewhere, in other Entertainment news, the *ET Then & Now* segment is highlighting different aspects of entertainment history, offering a retrospective of iconic moments and revisiting memorable interviews. Fans have the chance to relive cherished moments from the world of entertainment. The *ET Vault Unlocked* gives a behind-the-scenes look at the people that make entertainment a reality. Further fueling the excitement is the current season of *Real Housewives*. Phaedra Parks from *RHOA* asks Angela Oakley whether she still believes she is ATL's Godfather. These developments add to the anticipation, promising viewers a wide range of content to keep them entertained. Overall, the news of the Lawrence family’s expansion, the highly-anticipated television shows, the collaboration of the Fanning sisters and the exclusive interviews all contribute to a dynamic and exciting landscape for entertainment fans





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Joey Lawrence The Testaments American Horror Story Mama June Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Real Housewives

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