Enormous national marine conservation reserve established

The Mia-yaltwa Ha'lidzogm hoon reserve spans around 6700 square kilometers on British Columbia's central coast and will be operated by Parks Canada and its Indigenous and federal partners, becoming the sixth national marine conservation reserve in Canada. With the exception of bottom trawling, all fisheries will continue in the area, showcasing the cooperation between the government, Indigenous groups, and the fishing industry to conserve marine ecosystems and support supported coastal and Indigenous communities.

An enormous national marine conservation reserve is being established on British Columbia 's central coast. The protected area spans around 6700 square kilometers and will be operated by Parks Canada along with its Indigenous and federal partners.

The reserve is within the Great Bear Sea, a diverse marine ecosystem that includes glass sponge reefs, salmon, killer whales, and migrating humpbacks. Fisheries with the exception of bottom trawling may continue in the area, and all industries rely on a healthy ocean. The six Indigenous partners in establishing the conservation area are the Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Heiltsuk, Gitxaała, and Gitga'at Nations





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British Columbia Marine Conservation Reserve Indigenous Governance Salmon Killer Whales Migrating Humpbacks Canada Parks Canada First Nations Idigenous Protected And Conserved Area Great Bear Sea Fisheries Coastal Communities Tourism Indigenous Governance

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