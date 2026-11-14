Enoch Recovery Centre Set to Open in December Amid Melewka Payment Disputes

Alberta's Enoch Cree Nation recovery centre expects to open in December as subcontractors allege unpaid work and Melewka faces $7.4-million in claims.

The maskêkosihk recovery community on Enoch Cree Nation, one of three addiction-treatment centres caught up in Alberta's health care procurement controversy, expects to open its doors to patients in December. The Alberta government announced in late October that construction of the facility was complete, but a handful of subcontractors allege they have not been paid in full for their work on the project.

The First Nation, which abuts Edmonton, selected Melewka Homes Ltd. to build the $35-million provincially funded facility. The government is counting on this type of addiction-treatment centre to address the opioid crisis that is ravaging communities across Alberta.

Also read ‘Uncharted territory’: Manitoba runner speaks out on rare cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery

Enoch Recovery Centre Construction Is Complete

Construction of the Enoch recovery centre was declared complete by the Alberta government in late October, and the facility is now expected to receive patients in December. The First Nation selected Melewka Homes Ltd. as its general contractor for the $35-million project, which was funded by the province.

Rick Wilson, the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, said in an Oct. 26 statement that every new recovery community means more people can access the support they need to reclaim their lives from addiction. Two other Indigenous communities, Tsuut'ina Nation and the Métis Nation of Alberta, have also been building recovery centres with provincial funding and hired the same contractor.

Advertisement

Over the last year, the Alberta government has insisted that while it paid for the projects through grants, each Indigenous community was in charge of selecting a general contractor for its facility. Tsuut'ina's former lawyer, in court documents, alleges the government 'recommended' Melewka for its recovery project. That allegation has not been tested in court.

Subcontractors Allege Unpaid Work and Lawsuits

Court records show that four subcontractors allege Melewka Homes Ltd. has not fully paid them for their work on the Enoch facility. Melewka is also facing another 11 lawsuits from subcontractors who allege they have not been paid in full for work on the Tsuut'ina recovery centre or on Métis Nation projects, including its addictions-treatment facility.

The subcontractors are seeking at least $7.4-million across the various lawsuits. In most cases, Melewka responded by suing the subcontractors, alleging shoddy craftsmanship and other problems. None of these allegations have been tested in court.

John Schuring, who owns Lana Exteriors Ltd., submitted a final bill of about $133,000, plus GST, to Melewka. Schuring ultimately accepted 80 cents on the dollar and absorbed the tax, saying he is out about $30,000 on the invoice. He described the outcome by saying 'it sucks.'

Erin Constant, who owns Constant Exteriors Inc., said that on a government project, this never should have happened. Constant said there clearly was no one watching what was happening. Constant Exteriors had been subcontracted by Lana Exteriors Ltd. and was paid what it was owed, save for about $5,000.

Advertisement

Diablo Fire Protection Ltd. sued Melewka in September, arguing the general contractor failed to pay for roughly $241,000 worth of work on the recovery facilities for Enoch and Tsuut'ina, which abuts Calgary. In a counterclaim filed on Oct. 26, Melewka alleges Diablo breached its agreements by not executing work up to standard and by refusing to return to complete duties and fix problems. Melewka is seeking at least $498,750, according to the court document.

Fancy Doors & Mouldings Ltd. sued Melewka in July for $602,000, alleging the company is behind on bills tied to all three recovery facilities. Melewka countersued in September, alleging Fancy supplied deficient products, including some in the wrong size. Sky Light Painting Ltd. alleges Melewka owes it $211,600 for work on the Enoch facility, while Adeer Contracting Ltd. alleges it is out $84,000. Melewka countersued both companies for $150,000 each.

Tsuut'ina Recovery Projects Face Lengthy Legal Delays

Premier Danielle Smith said in August that she expects construction on the three recovery projects to be finished this year, but the tangle of lawsuits could take much longer to resolve. Ryan Fournier, a spokesman for Smith, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Melewka alleges it will have to hire other contractors to fix and finish Diablo's work at Enoch and Tsuut'ina, which would drive up costs and create delays. Diablo's lawyer declined to comment, while Fancy Doors & Mouldings Ltd. also declined to comment. Sky Light Painting Ltd. and Adeer Contracting Ltd. did not acknowledge requests for comment.