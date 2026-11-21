Residents of Barnham, a small English village, voted symbolically to leave the UK in protest against government plans to house 931 asylum seekers at a nearby former air force base. The vote follows a similar protest in Piddington and carries no legal weight.

Residents of a small English village voted on Saturday to leave the United Kingdom in a symbolic poll protesting government plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at a nearby former air force base.

The ballot in Barnham in eastern England follows a similar protest referendum in the village of Piddington in September. That vote was also over government plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into former military accommodation. Between 400 and 500 people were eligible to vote in the Barnham ballot, which carried no legal weight. Of those, 257 voted for independence, 16 voted against, and one ballot was spoilt.

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Barnham Residents Reject Asylum Base Plans

The village has a population of 584, and under the government plans the base near the village will accommodate 931 migrants. Speaking after the result was announced, chairwoman of the Barnham residents association Helen Beck said villagers did not expect it to change the government mind. But she said it meant that when we say the village disagrees with this plan, we have actually got a mandate from the village now to say that.

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She added that the village was more than happy to take our fair share of asylum seekers but that numbers remained a concern. There is an issue with the sheer volume of people expected to be accommodated, Beck said earlier. Barnham is a small village. There will be nothing for the lodged people to do, nowhere to go.

Residents were asked whether they supported seeking a crown dependency status similar to that of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Parish council chair John Bauer said this would allow the village to retain loyalty to the crown while removing itself from Home Office jurisdiction. Residents in both Barnham and Piddington say they are also worried about locals safety, particularly that of women. We have been told they the asylum seekers are all males.

Piddington Vote Follows Barnham Protest

We do not know where they are from, their background, Beck said. People are anxious about walking alone, walking their dog in darkness if an additional 900 men arrive in the area, she said. In the Piddington vote in September, 285 out of 312 votes were cast in favour of pursuing self-determination. The government plans to house around 1,250 asylum seekers on a former defence ministry site close to Piddington, all single men between 18 and 65.

Britain centre-left government, in power since July 2024, has vowed to end the use of hotels as migrant accommodation following a public outcry. It plans to move all those currently in hotels to former military bases by 2029. That policy was inherited from the last Conservative government. But Beck said there were questions about whether military-style accommodation was suitable for people fleeing a conflict or persecution.

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She added that it was also significantly more expensive than hotels. The Barnham vote and the earlier Piddington ballot are both non-binding and cannot force any change in government policy.