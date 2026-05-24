The last round of the Premier League on Sunday will see West Ham and Tottenham battling to avoid relegation, with Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah set to bid farewell. The title has already been clinched by Arsenal, and the focus is on the race to secure the final European spots.

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jarrod Bowen and Valentin CastellanosWest Ham and Tottenham are battling to avoid the final relegation spot heading into the last round of the Premier League on Sunday, when English soccer will bid farewell to Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah .

West Ham has it all to do to maintain its 14-year top-flight status, with the team from east London in third-to-last place and two points behind Tottenham with a goal difference deficit of 12. Tottenham last played in the second tier in the 1977-78 season and would be the biggest team to be relegated from England’s top flight in a generation.

With the title already clinched by Arsenal, the other sporting focus is on the race to seal the final European spots. Sixth place will be enough to get Champions League qualification this season if Aston Villa — the newly crowned Europa League champion — finishes in fifth place. For Villa to drop from fourth to fifth and Liverpool to climb from fifth to fourth, Villa needs to lose to Manchester City and Liverpool has to beat Brentford.

Bournemouth, which visits Nottingham Forest, is currently in sixth — three points ahead of seventh-place Brighton, which hosts Manchester United. Guardiola will take charge of his final game at Man City after a record-breaking 10-year spell. Also leaving City at the end of the season are stalwarts Bernardo Silva and John Stones, so it promises to be an emotional afternoon at Etihad Stadium.

Salah will play his last game for Liverpool after nine years, but manager Arne Slot hasn’t confirmed that the Egypt winger will start after a critical recent social-media post





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

English Premier League Relegation Battle Pep Guardiola Mohamed Salah Final Round Champions League Qualification Europa League Villa Vs City Liverpool Vs Brentford Bournemouth Vs Nottingham Forest Manchester United Vs Brighton Etihad Stadium Stalwarts Social-Media Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Stakes Final Days: Tottenham vs. West HamHere's a summary of the upcoming Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham on the final day of the season, including their current standings and the potential consequences of relegation for both clubs.

Read more »

European Cup Final, Rellesions, Premier League Final, Serie A FinalsBarcelona, Girona, and Mallorca face relegation this weekend. Dani Carvajal's farewell to Real Madrid, and Pep Guardiola and Mo Salah's goodbyes to their clubs, also make for an exciting final matchday.

Read more »

Nuno needs fans' help in West Ham survival fightNuno Espirito Santo's assessment of the support his West Ham players can expect for their do-or-die encounter with Leeds at London Stadium underscored the reality of the position his side are in. Nuno knows the West Ham fans are passionate and vocal in support of their club.

Read more »

Tottenham Favoured to Avoid Relegation Over West HamTottenham enters Sunday's match with a better chance of top-flight survival than West Ham despite a disastrous campaign marked by multiple coaches and record-breaking losing streaks.

Read more »