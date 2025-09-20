England Triumphs Over France, Advances to Women's Rugby World Cup Final

England defeated France 35-17 in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 semifinal, setting up a final clash with Canada. Brilliant defense and set-pieces were key for England, while France, despite a spirited performance, fell short after a tough match.

England secured their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final with a hard-fought 35-17 victory over France in Bristol. The match, held at Ashton Gate, witnessed a captivating display of rugby with England ’s formidable defense and strategic prowess proving decisive against a resilient French side. Despite a somewhat sluggish attacking performance in the initial stages, England ’s ability to capitalize on set-pieces and excel in breakdown work ultimately paved the way for their triumph.

The sold-out semifinal showcased England’s unwavering determination and resilience, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown against Canada. This win underscores the Red Roses' dominance in the tournament, highlighting their consistent performance and strategic depth throughout the competition.\The match was characterized by England's brilliant defensive efforts, which largely compensated for their attacking struggles in the first half. The French team, despite being significantly challenged by injuries sustained during their quarterfinal victory against Ireland, posed a formidable challenge. France’s efforts in the first half were particularly intense, putting the English defense under tremendous pressure. The French team showed great determination, forcing England to make over 100 tackles in the first half alone. France's Nassira Konde’s try was the only breakthrough for the French side during the first half, which highlighted the defensive resilience of England. The match was marked by several crucial moments, including impactful plays by Hannah Botterman and the scoring contributions from Ellie Kildunne. The strategic introduction of new front-row players boosted England’s offensive capabilities. The game saw England eventually scoring five tries, all converted by Zoe Harrison. France's challenges were evident in their inability to convert multiple scoring opportunities despite their strong presence within England's 22-meter area. Their struggles were compounded by missed chances and a few forward passes, which prevented them from taking the lead. In the end, England's calculated approach, combined with timely substitutions and a robust defensive strategy, outmaneuvered the French side, leading to their victory.\The stage is now set for a highly anticipated final between England and Canada, scheduled for next Saturday. The match will be played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 82,000 at Twickenham, with the entire stadium already sold out. England will be backed by a strong majority of the audience as they seek to continue their incredible 32-match winning streak. Canada, who stunned New Zealand with a 34-19 victory in the other semifinal, will be their opponent. The upcoming final marks Canada's second appearance in the Women's Rugby World Cup final, their last one being in 2014 when they lost to England. As for France, they are left to contend for the bronze medal, having fallen in the semifinals for the ninth time in their history, with no appearances in the final. Their defeat in the semifinals, despite their valiant efforts, highlights the high stakes and intense competition within the tournament. This result demonstrates England's continued reign as a dominant force in women's rugby. The post-match assessment by England’s coach, John Mitchell, acknowledged the difficulty of the game and underscored the team's perseverance, further emphasizing the victory’s significance





