Two men, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, have been charged in connection with the theft of $18,000 worth of property from a vehicle carrying equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Kansas City. The stolen property included four pairs of football boots, one football, a pair of goalkeeper gloves, and training kit. Despite the theft, England's World Cup preparations have not been disrupted.

England 's World Cup preparations were not impacted by the theft of $18,000 worth of property from a vehicle carrying equipment from England 's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Kansas City.

Two men, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, have been charged in connection with the incident. The stolen property included four pairs of football boots, one football, a pair of goalkeeper gloves, and training kit. Despite the theft, England's defender Dan Burn said that it had not disrupted their preparations for their opener against Croatia. Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said that her office would not tolerate any criminal activity targeting World Cup visitors.

The Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office worked quickly to investigate the incident and file charges against the two men. Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas, praised the quick work of the police department and the prosecutor's office in resolving the investigation and ensuring that the accused would face prosecution. The city's public safety leadership will continue to ensure that everyone is safe and that offenders are held accountable for any misconduct.

The stolen property was valued at $18,000 and included four pairs of football boots, two white signed jerseys, four pairs of navy shorts, four pairs of goalkeeper gloves, and training kit. The two men charged in connection with the incident, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, each face one count of receiving stolen property, a class D felony under Missouri law, which carries between one and seven years in prison upon conviction.

The incident happened as the vehicle was taking equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Kansas City. The Football Association was clear that nothing was taken that would impact their preparations for Wednesday's opener against Croatia. The incident has not been a major disruption to England's World Cup preparations, according to Dan Burn, the England defender. The investigation and charges were filed quickly, with the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office working together to resolve the case.

The city's public safety leadership will continue to prioritize keeping everyone safe and holding offenders accountable for any misconduct. The stolen property was valued at $18,000 and included four pairs of football boots, two white signed jerseys, four pairs of navy shorts, four pairs of goalkeeper gloves, and training kit.

The two men charged in connection with the incident, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, each face one count of receiving stolen property, a class D felony under Missouri law, which carries between one and seven years in prison upon conviction. The incident happened as the vehicle was taking equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Kansas City. The Football Association was clear that nothing was taken that would impact their preparations for Wednesday's opener against Croatia.

The incident has not been a major disruption to England's World Cup preparations, according to Dan Burn, the England defender. The investigation and charges were filed quickly, with the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office working together to resolve the case. The city's public safety leadership will continue to prioritize keeping everyone safe and holding offenders accountable for any misconduct. The investigation was swift, with charges filed quickly by the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office.

The incident has not had a significant impact on England's World Cup preparations, according to the Football Association. The stolen property was valued at $18,000 and included four pairs of football boots, two white signed jerseys, four pairs of navy shorts, four pairs of goalkeeper gloves, and training kit.

The two men charged in connection with the incident, Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, each face one count of receiving stolen property, a class D felony under Missouri law, which carries between one and seven years in prison upon conviction





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