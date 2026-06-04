England Rebuilds with Ollie Robinson's Sensational Performance

England's post-Ashes rebuild received a boost from Ollie Robinson's impressive performance on day one of the first Test against New Zealand. Robinson took three wickets in his first over for England in more than two years, showcasing his skills in sensational fashion. The match saw 16 wickets fall at Lord's, with England eventually closing on top of the Test match.

Ollie Robinson took three wickets in his first over for England in more than two years to breathe life into their post-Ashes rebuild on day one of the first Test against New Zealand .

Robinson had been ignored since 2024, including on the dismal tour of Australia, but showed England what they have been missing on an astonishing day when 16 wickets fell at Lord's. After the home side lost a crucial toss and were hustled out for only 140, it was vital they made use of the favourable bowling conditions after two lengthy rain delays. And seamer Robinson did so in sensational fashion.

With his third delivery he trapped Devon Conway lbw then, with the crowd singing his name, had the great Kane Williamson bat-pad to short leg. In an electric atmosphere, the Sussex seamer completed a triple-wicket maiden by having Rachin Ravindra lbw to the first ball he faced. Robinson later bowled Daryl Mitchell to have four wickets for 10 runs. When Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue took a wicket apiece, New Zealand were in tatters at 29-6.

The Black Caps eventually closed on 61-6 - 79 behind. It leaves England on top of a Test match they could have batted themselves out of when they were dismissed inside 40 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, also playing his first Test in more than two years after a string of injuries, was superb in taking 5-62. England's approach to batting is so often under scrutiny, but on this occasion they deserve some leeway because of the conditions.

In fact, as many of his team-mates seemed reluctant to take an attacking approach, it was the aggression of Harry Brook that gave him a priceless 56, albeit in an innings when he was dropped twice





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