Engineering News Subscription Management and Contact Details

Learn how to manage your Engineering News subscription, recover your password, and submit feedback or corrections to Creamer Media safely.

Engineering News has established a clear protocol for readers wishing to manage their account details, recover access credentials, or submit direct feedback to the publication. The platform requires individuals to enter the specific email address originally used during the subscription process to initiate these administrative actions.

Password Recovery and Access Procedures

Users seeking to regain access to their accounts or manage their subscription settings must provide the exact email address associated with their Engineering News profile. Upon submission of this verified email, the system is configured to send the relevant password reset instructions or new credentials directly to that specified inbox. This ensures that only the account holder or authorized individual can retrieve sensitive login information.

Also read Engineering News Newsletter Subscription and Contact Protocols

Submission Guidelines for Letters to the Editor

Creamer Media invites readers to submit factual corrections, tip-offs, or formal letters to the editor. Individuals intending to have their feedback published in either Creamer Media's online platforms or its print publications must adhere to strict length constraints. All submitted letters must remain below the three hundred word limit to be considered for publication.

The final decision to publish any submitted letter or correction rests entirely at the discretion of Creamer Media. The editorial team reserves the right to determine which contributions align with their editorial standards and relevance for their audience.

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Protection of Anonymous Sources

The publication emphasizes its commitment to protecting the identity of its sources. Readers who wish to provide factual corrections or tip-offs under the condition of anonymity are explicitly permitted to indicate this wish in their feedback submission. This policy encourages transparency and the sharing of critical information without fear of exposure.

Newsletter Delivery and Safe Sender Settings

Subscribers should anticipate receiving their email newsletters from Engineering News in due course after completing their registration. To prevent these essential communications from being filtered into spam folders or blocked entirely, recipients are advised to add the specific address newsletters@creamermedia.co.za to their address book or safe sender list immediately.

If users experience any technical issues regarding the receipt of these email newsletters, they are instructed to contact the support team via email. Prompt notification of delivery issues helps ensure that subscribers remain informed about the latest developments in the engineering sector.