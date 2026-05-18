Engineering Firms' Stock Market Woes Linked to AI Fears

Canadian engineering giants Stantec and WSP saw their stock prices drop by 23.7% and 23.1%, respectively, whereas other sectors fared better. The decline can be linked to concerns about AI's role in jobs and future economic impacts, driving a comparison with the software sector. These companies face a somber period where their past accomplishments as TSX stars seem to have no relevance anymore, with institutional investors needing more time to regain trust.

Canada's engineering companies faced a decline in share price s despite healthy financial performance, largely due to concerns that AI would replace human labor. Firms like Stantec and WSP, Canada's top engineering companies, experienced a 23.7% and 23.1% drop in their stock prices, respectively, compared to a 12.5% increase in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The industry, mirroring the software sector, has lost half its value. Investors have doubts as to whether these companies can regain investor trust. The sudden reversal is puzzling, given that construction companies are now the leading stocks to own in the sector, with favorable demand outlooks. Stantec's management is considering deploying funds for share buybacks instead of planned acquisitions, indicating a shift in strategy





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Engineering AI Stock Market Share Price Concerns Investor Trust Past Accomplishments Institutional Investors Regain Trust Shift In Strategy

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