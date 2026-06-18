Russia's jamming and spoofing of global positioning signals poses a significant risk to civilian aviation. NATO governments can reduce this risk by mandating the adoption of anti-interference capabilities by commercial airlines.

This might be a good time to engage Russia in a dialogue about jamming, spoofing, and other grey zone activities - activities that fall below the armed attack threshold set out in the UN Charter and North Atlantic Treaty.

On the day of my arrival, low clouds blanketed the city - and the pilots of my Finnair flight did not approach the airport directly. Instead, they descended from cruising altitude about 80 kilometres to the southwest, waiting until they could see the ground before flying to the airport. The manoeuvre was likely necessitated by Russia's near-constant jamming of signals from global positioning satellites - including the U.S.-owned GPS system and Europe's Galileo.

Unable to rely on their primary navigation tools, the pilots descended over flat land to ensure they did not crash into hilly terrain. Jamming involves broadcasting a strong signal on the same radio frequency as the relatively weak signals from satellites, blocking access to them. Since modern aircraft rely on these signals, the interference creates risks - especially during critical moments, such as landings in low clouds.

Russia has been jamming with greater frequency and intensity recently, probably because Ukraine has developed drones that can fly 1,000 kilometres or more. But there is no defence-based justification for jamming that extends hundreds of kilometres into NATO states. This kind of jamming serves only to inconvenience and sometimes imperil civilians who rely on global positioning systems, from delivery drivers to airline pilots. A related practice called spoofing is even more dangerous.

It involves broadcasting a fake signal that is more powerful than a real global positioning signal. When a receiving device locks on the fake signal, it shows a location that can be tens or even hundreds of kilometres from the actual location. Pilots can be spoofed into flying into hostile territory, where they risk being shot down. And now, it seems that Ukrainian drones headed for Russian targets are being spoofed into thinking they are farther eastward than they are.

They respond by flying westward into the territory of NATO states in Latvia. During the ensuing political crisis, the Latvian prime minister resigned. Since then, two further Ukrainian drones have been spoofed in a similar manner. NATO militaries can overcome jamming and spoofing; they're likely using cutting-edge technologies, including receivers that conduct handshakes with transmitting satellites to ensure that signals are real.

Until commercial airlines adopt these new capabilities, they will adapt in other ways, as the pilots of my Finnair flight did last month. However, those pilots were only reducing and not eliminating the risks. Imagine if our plane had crashed into another plane as a result of both planes being jammed or spoofed. A mass casualty event like this would demand a response - perhaps a cyberattack on the Russian electrical grid.

A tit-for-tat escalation could easily ensue. Can NATO governments reduce the risks from Russian jamming and spoofing before a major accident occurs? Adopting new international rules against such actions would not help, as the International Civil Aviation Organization has already declared that Russia is violating the 1945 Chicago Convention on Civil Regulation by interfering with satellite signals.

However, NATO governments could mandate that all airlines operating in their airspace acquire the latest anti-interference capabilities. Airlines would have no reason to object to the extra costs if their competitors had to incur them also.

This might also be a good time to engage Russia in a dialogue about jamming, spoofing, and other grey zone activities - activities that fall below the armed attack threshold set out in the United Nations Charter and North Atlantic Treaty but could still spark a shooting war. For decades, NATO states engaged the Soviet Union on topics like these. They did so, not with a view to appeasement, but with the self-confidence that comes with strength





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