Energy Fund Managers Remain Bullish on Oil Despite Iran Conflict Uncertainty

Despite recent price corrections, energy fund managers maintain a positive outlook on oil, adjusting their strategies to navigate the uncertainties arising from the Iran conflict. They are positioning their portfolios to capitalize on long-term trends and emerging opportunities within the energy sector.

Energy fund managers remain optimistic about oil's future even if the Iran conflict concludes, despite the sharp decline from January's levels. They anticipate a world very different from the pre-conflict era, navigating the uncertainties with distinct strategies. The conflict, triggered by Iran's actions in response to bombing attacks, initially caused oil prices to surge. Though prices have since retreated, the underlying sentiment among these managers is one of long-term bullishness, driven by considerations beyond immediate headlines.

Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners LP, emphasizes the importance of a medium-term view. He is focused on the post-conflict landscape and believes energy stocks offer compelling value. He is using US$80-a-barrel as a benchmark for investment decisions, recognizing the inherent political risk premium that will likely remain. The disruption caused by the conflict, including the potential for prolonged infrastructure repair and declining global inventories, points towards a possible price shock. This is amplified by the need for countries to replenish strategic petroleum reserves. Nuttall, who shifted his portfolio significantly towards oil stocks in late 2025, now holds a considerable portion of his fund in Canadian-listed oil stocks, recognizing Canada's potential as a reliable oil supplier.

David Szybunka, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Canoe Financial LP, shares a similar view, expecting WTI oil to settle at a higher price than pre-conflict levels. He believes this will stimulate a new cycle of capital spending in the oil and natural gas sectors. His strategy involves a shift from oil producers towards global oil service providers and energy royalty plays. He has increased his royalty exposure, recognizing the long-term potential of this segment. Szybunka sees the energy sector as an attractive investment, driven by concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on other sectors. He believes that AI's demand for power will keep natural gas relevant. He also notes the sector was already performing well before the conflict, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment towards value-oriented investments.

Curtis Gillis, portfolio manager and research lead for equities at CI Global Asset Management, is also bullish on oil in the medium term. He projects a post-conflict WTI price in the range of US$70 to US$80 a barrel, factoring in a risk premium. He accelerated his plans to increase his fund's oil weighting in response to the conflict and the expected imbalance between supply and demand. He points out that energy companies are prioritizing returning cash to investors, which presents a risk regarding the future growth of oil production.

The overall consensus among these energy fund managers is that the underlying fundamentals of the oil market remain strong, even if the geopolitical situation stabilizes. They are adjusting their portfolios to reflect the changed landscape, emphasizing different aspects of the value chain. Some are focusing on oil producers, while others are favoring service providers and royalty plays. The managers' strategies reflect a deeper understanding of the market, focusing on long-term trends and the impact of geopolitical events on supply and demand. The conflict has heightened the emphasis on risk management, driving investment decisions that take into account political premiums and the potential for supply disruptions. They are adjusting their portfolios to reflect the changed landscape. The emphasis on Canadian oil reflects its potential as a reliable supply source. The shift towards oil service providers and royalty plays suggests a more nuanced approach to capturing value in the energy sector. The continued focus on natural gas demonstrates the belief that it is essential for the future. The overall message is that oil will remain a compelling investment in the years to come





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Oil Energy Funds Iran Conflict Investment Market Outlook

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