Enduring Edge: How Small-Cap Value Stocks Consistently Outperform Growth

A comprehensive review of multi-decade data reveals that small-cap value stocks have significantly outperformed growth stocks, with the value premium being especially pronounced for newly classified value stocks and during periods of market stress. The analysis covers Canadian, U.S., European, and global markets from the 1980s through 2025.

Small cap value stocks have historically outpaced their growth counterparts, delivering an average annual outperformance of 9 percentage points in Canada from 1983 to 2018.

While value investing-characterized by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios-does not triumph every single year, its long-term average is compelling. In the Canadian market, the value premium averaged approximately 3 percent over that 35-year span. Across the border, U.S. data from 1966 to 2019 shows an even stronger average premium exceeding 5 percent. Global large-cap value stocks also demonstrated a robust advantage, outperforming large-cap growth by about seven percentage points between 1985 and 2014, according to Brandes Institute figures.

More recent periods have been similarly favorable; Verdad Weekly Research reports that from 2021 through 2025, value stocks outperformed growth by 7.2 percentage points in the U.S., 13.4 points in Europe, and 9 points globally. It is reasonable to infer that Canadian value stocks, particularly small caps, have also been notable outperformers in the last five years.

A forthcoming study in the Financial Analysts Journal adds nuance, finding that the value premium is even more pronounced for stocks that are newly classified as value or growth. Each year, substantial turnover occurs within these categories; for instance, in the U.S. sample, half of the stocks labeled as value or growth in any given year were not in those categories two years prior.

The research reveals that new value stock entrants slightly outperform incumbent value stocks, whereas new growth stocks severely underperform incumbent growth stocks. Consequently, the value premium for the "new" subset of stocks was significantly higher than for the "incumbent" group between 1970 and 2024. This held true for both market-cap-weighted and equal-weighted indexes, though the effect was stronger under equal weighting.

The "new value premium" also proved resilient, tending to be higher during recessions, monetary tightening cycles, and periods of elevated 10-year Treasury yields. International data corroborated these patterns. This dynamic aligns with broader evidence that the value premium is most potent among small-cap stocks. Smaller companies are often more obscure and carry higher growth expectations, which may contribute to larger mispricings.

My own research on earnings surprises further illustrates this mechanism. Analyzing U.S. stocks from 1980 to 2018, I found that the value premium diverged dramatically based on earnings outcomes. After positive earnings surprises (beating estimates by at least 10 percent), the value premium was 2.34 percent after three months and 6.69 percent after one year.

Following negative surprises (missing estimates by at least 10 percent), the premium jumped to 6.04 percent after three months and surged to 21.51 percent after a year. Growth stocks, with their lofty expectations baked into prices, react with sharp overreaction to bad news, while value stocks are less affected. This asymmetric response amplifies the value premium during disappointment cycles.

The pattern underscores that value investing, especially in small caps and among newly re-categorized value stocks, capitalizes on market overreactions and persists across economic regimes. The cumulative data from Canada, the U.S., Europe, and global markets solidifies value's enduring, though cyclical, advantage over growth





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