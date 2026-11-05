Microsoft Products Face Scheduling Issues in Canada After Time Zone Changes End

Microsoft users in parts of Canada are experiencing scheduling problems and incorrect times after those regions ended seasonal clock changes. Microsoft published guidance for multiple products, noting confirmed impacts on Outlook, Teams, and other services.

Microsoft users in parts of Canada are facing scheduling problems and incorrect times after those regions ended seasonal clock changes. The issue affects multiple Microsoft products.

The problems were reported on Monday by online enterprise technology outlet The Register. Microsoft published guidance for its products on October 26 and updated it on Monday. In its executive summary, Microsoft noted confirmed impacts on several products. The confirmed impacted products include Outlook and Exchange Online calendar, Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows, Teams Auto Attendant, SharePoint On-Prem, Power Automate Desktop and Cloud Flows, Fabric, Microsoft Bookings, and Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations.

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Additional Products Face Potential Timezone Issues

Other products that could be affected include Microsoft Teams on desktop, web, and mobile, other Teams devices, Outlook for iOS, Android, and Mac, and Power Pages. The company said product teams are actively confirming impact, mitigations, and timelines across Microsoft products. For Outlook and Exchange Online, existing calendar events do not migrate automatically. Recurring meetings need additional review.

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Teams Rooms on Windows devices showed time one hour behind Windows. Teams Auto Attendant and Teams Events may not show correct time zones. For Power Automate Desktop and Cloud Flows, Microsoft recommended temporary mappings.

For example, users in Manitoba would use SA Pacific Standard Time in Bogota, Colombia. Affected locations in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba will not turn their clocks back on November 1, 2026. They will remain on UTC−07:00, UTC−06:00, and UTC−05:00 respectively. Affected locations in the Northwest Territories, including Yellowknife and Inuvik, align with the Alberta change.

Microsoft Recommends Admin Actions Before November 1

Northwestern Ontario aligns with the Manitoba change. Time zones are defined by their difference from UTC, the time standard typically used to find local times anywhere in the world. Microsoft recommended users complete actions before November 1, when daylight time ended and standard time began for those areas. Among its recommended actions, Microsoft advised admins to ensure they have the latest Windows updates installed on Windows devices used to access Microsoft 365.

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This is to receive the time zone update. The company recommended users check for updates on additional impacts and fixes.