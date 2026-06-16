End of an Era: Hockey Night in Canada Leaves CBC After 75 Years

After more than seven decades as a Saturday night staple, Hockey Night in Canada will no longer air on CBC Television. The sub-licensing agreement between Rogers Communications and the public broadcaster expired following the Stanley Cup Final, marking the first time the iconic program will be unavailable on the CBC network. While Rogers retains the NHL broadcast rights and continues the Hockey Night brand on Sportsnet platforms, CBC plans to replace it with a new prime-time sports show focusing on Canadian athletes and major international events.

For nearly three quarters of a century, the familiar strains of the Hockey Night in Canada theme song signaled the start of Saturday night for millions of Canadians.

That era on CBC Television has now concluded. The long-running sub-licensing agreement that allowed Rogers Communications to broadcast NHL games under the Hockey Night in Canada banner on the public network expired at the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the two parties did not renew for the 2026-27 season. This marks the first time since 1952 that the iconic program will not be part of the CBC's Saturday night lineup, a profound shift for a national cultural institution.

Rogers holds the exclusive national English-language NHL broadcast rights in Canada through a massive 12-year, $11-billion deal with the league. Since 2014, it had sub-licensed the Hockey Night in Canada brand and Saturday night broadcasts to the CBC, a partnership that significantly broadened the audience for the games.

In a joint statement, Sportsnet and the CBC acknowledged the end of this "successful 12-year partnership," noting that the CBC is moving forward with a new sports programming strategy following the success of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. The statement emphasized that Sportsnet is "privileged to continue delivering" the Saturday night hockey tradition, while both parties expressed hope for future collaborations.

The CBC will retain the Hockey Night in Canada brand and its vast archives, but the live broadcasts will be exclusive to Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360, and the Sportsnet streaming platform. The conclusion of this arrangement represents a major strategic pivot for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. As a public broadcaster, its mandate includes reflecting Canadian culture and identity, and for many, hockey is inextricably linked to that national story.

"I think it was part of (the CBC's) mandate to do it," reflected Michael McKinley, author of "Hockey Night in Canada: 60 Seasons. " "They got it right for a long time. " Under the sub-licensing model, Rogers produced the broadcasts, controlled editorial content, and sold advertising, while the CBC provided its terrestrial network and promotional reach.

This model ensured hockey remained freely available to all Canadians without cable subscriptions, a point of accessibility that is now lost on the main public channel. The new CBC strategy will instead focus on a Saturday night prime-time show dedicated to "Canada's athletes as they compete at home and around the world," with planned coverage of events like the 2026 Commonwealth Games, women's professional sports leagues, and over 20 major world championships.

The legacy of Hockey Night in Canada on CBC is deeply embedded in the nation's social fabric. For generations, families gathered around the television each weekend, guided by the legendary voices of Foster Hewitt, Dick Irvin, Bob Cole, Ron MacLean, and Don Cherry. The visual iconography was equally potent, from the baby blue blazers worn by hosts to the distinctive puck-and-stick logo.

"The CBC brand was so dynamic and so finely created and presented that it defined a way of telling the sports story," McKinley said. That tradition began to evolve in 2013 when Rogers first secured its initial 12-year, $5.2-billion NHL rights deal. The subsequent sub-licensing with CBC preserved the Saturday night ritual but gradually shifted the production and narrative control to Rogers.

Now, with the full rights consolidated under the Sportsnet umbrella and no broadcast on the public airwaves, a definitive chapter closes. Rogers reported that Hockey Night in Canada consistently ranked among the top five weekly programs, reaching an average of 7.5 million Canadians across CBC, Sportsnet, and Citytv. The complete move to a pay-TV and streaming model underscores the changing economics and consumption patterns of sports media in Canada, leaving a cultural void on the nation's public broadcaster





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