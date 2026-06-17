End of an Era: CBC's Hockey Night in Canada Cancelled, Network Shifts to Women's Sports

CBC ends its iconic Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts after failing to renew sublicensing deal with Rogers Sportsnet. The public broadcaster plans to replace Saturday night hockey with a show highlighting Canadian athletes, including women's sports, reflecting changing viewership trends.

Canadians are coming to terms with the end of a beloved Saturday night tradition. CBC , the public broadcaster that has been airing NHL games under the Hockey Night in Canada banner since 1952, announced Tuesday that it will no longer broadcast NHL hockey.

The decision comes after CBC and rights-holder Rogers Sportsnet failed to reach a new sublicensing agreement. For nearly 75 years, the program was a staple of Canadian culture, bringing families together around the television. Now, many are wondering what will fill that void. Rogers Sportsnet acquired the NHL's Canadian broadcast rights in 2013 for 5.2 billion dollars and renewed them in a 12-year deal worth 11.2 billion starting this October.

CBC had been operating under a sublicensing arrangement that allowed it to air Saturday night games and all four playoff rounds. Without a new deal, those broadcasts have ceased. Hockey analyst Jeff Marek described it as a sad day for Canadian sports fans and a loss for Canadian culture. He noted that many Canadians grew up with family gatherings centered on Saturday night hockey.

But some experts see this as an opportunity for CBC to evolve. Cheri Bradish, director of the Future of Sport Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the media landscape has changed dramatically. She pointed to the rising value of women's sports and a more diverse fan base. In response, CBC announced a new Saturday night primetime show that will highlight Canadian athletes competing at home and around the world.

Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports, confirmed that this will include more coverage of women's sports, such as the Professional Women's Hockey League and the Northern Super League. The shift reflects broader trends in sports viewership. Women's sports are gaining popularity and financial traction. The PWHL set a record for women's hockey attendance when 18,006 fans watched the New York Sirens host the Seattle Torrent at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, NHL playoff viewership has declined in Canada. Bradish suggested that the NHL has lost some fan base due to controversies around hockey culture. The new CBC show aims to better reflect the interests of modern Canadian audiences, featuring events like the Commonwealth Games, world figure skating championships, and world athletics championships





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