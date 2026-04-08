Enactus Team Cambrian College Overcomes Travel Hurdles to Achieve National Recognition

Despite facing extreme travel disruptions, Enactus Team Cambrian College demonstrated exceptional resilience and innovation, securing a Runner-Up position at the Central Canada Regional Exposition for their impactful environmental sustainability project. The team's achievements highlight their dedication to community and sustainable practices.

The spirit of perseverance and ingenuity shone brightly as the Enactus Team Cambrian College navigated unprecedented travel obstacles to achieve remarkable success at the national level. Enactus Canada, a distinguished charity, champions post-secondary students in harnessing innovation and entrepreneurial skills to address contemporary societal challenges.

Annually, the organization orchestrates a series of competitions across Canada, and this year, Enactus Team Cambrian College made history by participating in two prominent impact challenges at the Central Canada Regional Exposition held in Toronto recently: the Canadian Tire Environmental Sustainability Challenge and the Innovation and Impact Challenge. The team's journey to the competition was fraught with challenges. A severe March snowstorm in Sudbury caused significant travel disruptions, forcing team members to miss the initial day of the competition, including the opening ceremonies. The team had to undertake the arduous journey to Toronto on the very same day as their crucial presentations. \Notwithstanding these considerable setbacks, the team demonstrated unwavering resolve and delivered compelling, confident presentations for both of their projects: Terronova and Art Beyond Borders. Their dedication and hard work culminated in well-deserved recognition. Enactus Team Cambrian secured the Runner-Up position in League A within the Canadian Tire Environmental Sustainability Challenge, showcasing their project, Terronova, which focuses on mitigating emissions within the construction sector. The Terronova initiative utilizes regionally sourced cement alternatives derived from mining byproducts to produce concrete. By strategically replacing a portion of conventional cement – the most carbon-intensive component in concrete – the project substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions without necessitating alterations to current construction methods. Jenna Guse, the program coordinator for years one and two in Cambrian’s Bachelor of Business Administration (HBBA and GBBA) programs, expressed immense pride in the team's achievements. She highlighted the team's unwavering commitment to developing impactful projects, emphasizing that their recognition at the Regional Exposition was deeply rewarding. This recognition is a testament to the students' determination and their ability to overcome adversity. \Enactus Team Cambrian competed against a formidable field of 29 other colleges and universities from Central Canada and stood out as one of only two colleges to secure a top-three finish in its league. Nicholas Arkuh, the president of Enactus Team Cambrian and a student in Cambrian’s Honours Bachelor of Business Administration program, noted the significance of their accomplishments. He stated that the team invested significant effort in developing projects that would benefit their community and that their efforts were recognized at Regionals. Arkuh highlighted that this recognition has served as a source of inspiration to build even more ambitious projects in the future. The team's success is a powerful illustration of their commitment to creating positive change. The Enactus Team Cambrian College's ability to turn adversity into an opportunity for growth and recognition is a powerful testament to their talent and dedication. They have not only contributed to sustainable practices but also set a high standard for future Enactus teams





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Enactus Cambrian College Environmental Sustainability Innovation Entrepreneurship Construction Terronova Canadian Tire Regional Exposition Students Education

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