Empowering the Next Generation: Cambrian College Hosts Jill of All Trades to Inspire Young Women in Skilled Trades

Cambrian College recently hosted its annual Jill of All Trades event, welcoming hundreds of female high school students to explore high-demand careers in engineering and skilled trades to combat industry gender gaps.

In an era where the professional landscape is rapidly evolving, the pursuit of diversity in technical fields has become a paramount objective for educational institutions.

Cambrian College recently underscored this commitment by hosting its annual Jill of All Trades event, a dynamic initiative specifically designed to encourage female high school students to explore the vast opportunities available within skilled trades and engineering technology. The campus was buzzing with energy as approximately 200 students arrived from various regions, including Greater Sudbury, North Bay, and the Serpent River First Nation.

This event serves as more than just a typical career fair; it is a curated experience intended to dismantle long-standing barriers and provide a tangible glimpse into professions that have traditionally been dominated by men. By bringing together a diverse group of young women, the college aims to foster a sense of community and shared ambition, proving that technical aptitude is not gender-dependent but is rather a skill set that can be cultivated with the right support and exposure.

The heart of the Jill of All Trades experience lies in its hands-on approach, allowing students to step out of the classroom and into the workshop. Participants were given the chance to rotate through a wide array of disciplines, each offering a unique set of challenges and rewards. From the precision required in civil engineering and the intricate circuitry of electrical work to the raw power of welding and heavy equipment operation, the variety was immense.

Students experimented with auto mechanics, learned the fundamentals of carpentry, and delved into the complexities of mechatronics and millwrighting. They also explored the vital roles of power engineering and powerline technicians, which are critical to the infrastructure of the region. By picking up the tools of the trade and completing small, practical tasks, these students were able to move beyond theoretical knowledge.

This immersive environment is crucial because it allows young women to see themselves as capable practitioners in these fields, replacing hesitation with confidence and curiosity. The act of successfully completing a weld or wiring a circuit acts as a powerful catalyst for changing a student's self-perception regarding their technical abilities. Beyond the individual experience, the event addresses a critical economic necessity within Northern Ontario.

The region is currently grappling with significant skilled labor shortages, creating an urgent need for a new generation of qualified technicians and engineers to sustain local industries. By targeting female students, Cambrian College is tapping into an underutilized talent pool that can provide the stability and growth needed for the local economy. These career pathways are not only rewarding in terms of personal satisfaction but also offer exceptional earning potential and long-term job security.

Renee Scott, the director of marketing, recruitment, and student success at Cambrian, emphasized that the event is fundamentally about opening doors and shifting deep-rooted perceptions. When students realize that there are no inherent limits to what they can achieve, the psychological barrier of the glass ceiling in the trades begins to shatter. This initiative is a strategic investment in the future workforce, ensuring that the next wave of industry professionals is diverse, skilled, and empowered.

As these young women return to their schools and communities, they carry with them the realization that the world of engineering and skilled trades is a place where they not only belong but can truly excel and lead





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