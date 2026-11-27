Calian Health says allegations are false that a nurse's contract was not renewed after she was photographed with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. The company has launched a full-scale investigation while the nurse remains employed.

Calian Health says allegations are false that a nurse was told her contract would not be renewed over a photo with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

The company issued an email statement Friday after being asked for comment by The Canadian Press on Wednesday when Poilievre raised the issue in the House of Commons. Poilievre said his parliamentary privilege was being violated when he said a nurse was told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him. The photo was taken in the aftermath of the tragic fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Also read Poilievre says nurse may lose contract job after photo with him at Wainwright base

Calian Health Investigates Allegations

Poilievre said he met with the nurse, Maureen Carpenter, who works at both the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health. He said she talked to him about her experiences after the fire, when she helped triage and treat badly burned patients. The Conservative leader said it would affect his ability to do his job if people could face professional consequences over speaking with or being photographed with him.

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The Oct. 17 fire killed five soldiers and left dozens injured during a training exercise at the base, which is in Poilievre's Alberta riding. Poilievre laid flowers for the victims of the fire at the Memorial Clock Tower on Main Street in Wainwright, Alta. , on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. The Calian Health statement said the company has started a full-scale investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident while the nurse remains employed.

The company said appropriate action would be taken if the investigation turns up anything that goes against its values. The company said it fully supports the rights of individuals to engage with MPs. Defence Minister David McGuinty said Thursday during a committee appearance he is looking into the matter too. McGuinty said constituents should always feel free to speak with their MP and vice versa.

Defence Minister McGuinty Responds

McGuinty said he has not spoken to Carpenter. He said that as a third party to the contract, he has no legal standing to address it. He said he has spoken twice with Carpenter's brother, including last weekend. The minister said he asked his deputy minister to speak with Calian Health about the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026. With files from Catherine Morrison.