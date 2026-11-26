Emmitt Finnie scores two early goals as the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1, sweeping the season series and breaking a losing skid with a dominant performance.

Emmitt Finnie delivered a devastating offensive start to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a decisive 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. The win served as a crucial turning point for Detroit, which had previously lost seven of its eight games entering this matchup against the last-place opponents. Finnie's early dominance set the tone for a comprehensive team performance that ended Vancouver's recent resurgence. The Red Wings improved their standing in the bottom tier of the league while simultaneously completing a clean sweep of the two-game season series against their Pacific Division rivals.

Early Offensive Surge Defines Game

Emmitt Finnie opened the scoring at the 1:16 mark of the first period by tipping in a Viktor Arvidsson shot from the right wing. He doubled the advantage at 4:05, knocking home a rebound off a Marco Kasper attempt. This rapid two-goal burst made Finnie the first Red Wings player to score twice within the first five minutes of a game since Brett Hull achieved the feat on Jan. 26, 2002. Hull also recorded five points in that historical 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Lucas Raymond extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 5:03 of the first period, finishing a pass from Moritz Seider against a screened Juuse Saros replacement, Merilainen. Raymond registered his 10th goal of the season during this stretch.

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Secondary Scoring and Goaltending Standings

Viktor Arvidsson contributed significantly to the offensive output with one goal and two assists. He scored Detroit's fourth goal at 8:08 of the third period, restoring the four-goal lead after a brief Vancouver response. J.T. Compher also found the net, tapping in a Michael Brandsegg-Nygard pass at the back post at 6:24 of the second period. Daniil Tarasov anchored the Detroit defense with 25 saves, maintaining a strong presence in the crease throughout the contest. The Red Wings outscored the Canucks 10-3 when comparing this game to the broader context of their season series dominance. This performance halted a difficult stretch for Detroit, providing immediate relief to a squad struggling with consistency.

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Vancouver Breaks Long Losing Skid

The Vancouver Canucks entered the game with renewed energy, having won three of their previous five contests. This recent success marked a significant improvement after they previously endured a grim 1-16-1 skid. Paul Cotter managed to spoil Tarasov's potential shutout bid with a goal at 7:26 of the third period. Despite Cotter's effort, the Canucks could not overcome the early deficit created by Finnie and the Red Wings offense. The loss highlighted the challenges Vancouver faces in sustaining momentum against organized defensive structures. The Canucks were unable to generate enough sustained pressure to disrupt Detroit's offensive rhythm in the neutral zone.

Upcoming Schedules for Both Teams

Both franchises now look to Friday's schedule to maintain or build upon their current form. The Vancouver Canucks will travel to Philadelphia to face the Flyers in their next contest. This road game presents an immediate test for Vancouver as they attempt to carry the confidence from their recent wins into a new arena. The Detroit Red Wings will also hit the road, visiting Columbus to play the Blue Jackets. Detroit aims to translate the momentum from this five-goal victory into another win against a familiar Eastern Conference opponent. The outcome of these games will further define the trajectories of both teams as they navigate the remainder of the season standings.