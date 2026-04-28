Emily Blunt's Slip of the Tongue and Cast Revelations Fuel Excitement for Upcoming Film

Recent interviews with the cast of the new film, including Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Simone Ashley, have revealed candid moments and behind-the-scenes insights, generating buzz ahead of its May 1st release. Blunt's accidental expletive and her admission of intimidation by Streep are among the highlights.

The upcoming film, featuring a stellar cast including Emily Blunt , Anne Hathaway , Meryl Streep , Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley , is generating significant buzz as its May 1 release date approaches.

The cast members have been actively engaged in promotional activities, and recent interactions have provided glimpses into the dynamics and experiences on set. A particularly noteworthy moment occurred during a television appearance where Emily Blunt’s enthusiastic reaction to Simone Ashley’s musical pursuits led to an unintentional slip of language. Blunt exclaimed “Bloody hell!

” while speaking with Ashley, who was detailing her songwriting process and the inspiration she drew from her move to New York and her father’s lifelong love of vinyl records. Blunt immediately apologized for the mild expletive, acknowledging the inappropriateness of the language given the show’s early evening timeslot. The incident sparked a discussion about broadcast standards and the differing levels of acceptable content depending on the time of day.

This incident wasn’t the only revelation to come from recent interviews with the cast. Blunt also revisited her experience working with Meryl Streep on the original *The Devil Wears Prada*, admitting she felt intimidated by Streep’s commanding presence during filming. She described Streep as being “in a zone” and initially hesitant to share jokes or funny stories, fearing she wouldn’t elicit Streep’s signature laugh.

Streep, however, clarified that she wasn’t intentionally creating a barrier but rather channeling the authority of her character, a portrayal widely believed to be inspired by Anna Wintour. Director Greta Gerwig had even advised Streep that maintaining a slight distance could enhance the perception of power and control. Ashley, meanwhile, shared that her passion for music was deeply rooted in her childhood, nurtured by her father’s constant playing of vinyl records.

She spent two years collaborating with producer Fraser T. Smith to bring her musical vision to life, a process she described as incredibly fulfilling. The promotional tour has highlighted not only the professional relationships between the actors but also their individual creative endeavors. Ashley’s dedication to music, developed over years and culminating in her recent work with Smith, demonstrates her multifaceted talent.

Blunt’s candidness about her initial intimidation by Streep offers a relatable insight into the challenges of working alongside iconic performers. The film itself is poised to be a major event, and the cast’s willingness to share personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories is undoubtedly contributing to the growing anticipation. The incident with Blunt’s exclamation, while minor, underscores the challenges of live television and the importance of maintaining broadcast standards.

It also provided a lighthearted moment that resonated with viewers and generated further discussion about the film and its stars. The cast’s collective efforts to promote the movie are clearly paying off, as excitement builds towards its premiere on May 1st. The film promises to be a captivating blend of talent, humor, and compelling storytelling, and the recent promotional activities have only heightened the sense of anticipation





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emily Blunt Meryl Streep Simone Ashley Anne Hathaway The Devil Wears Prada New Film Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This $21 Cleaner Takes Showers From ‘Gross’ To ‘Crystal Clear’ — No Scrubbing RequiredEmily is a journalist and certified health coach living in Cary, North Carolina. She specializes in writing about mental health, physical health, and social justice. She's worked as an editor at publications including Well+Good and Seventeen magazine. Emily graduated from the S.I.

Read more »

Oil rises on stalled peace talks while Wall Street stocks slipThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

AOC Has 2 Blunt Words For Republican Plan To Use Taxpayer Money On Trump's BallroomDeputy Editor, Trends, HuffPost

Read more »

Karoline Leavitt Gets A Blunt Reminder After Explosive New 'Hitler' ComplaintDeputy Editor, Trends, HuffPost

Read more »

“Like Meryl Streep”: Fans Can’t Stop Arguing Over This Sydney Sweeney Clip From ‘Euphoria’Sydney Sweeney’s viral Euphoria scene in new episode sparked Meryl Streep comparisons.

Read more »