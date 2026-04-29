Emiliano Zendeli Headlines PFL Sioux Falls, Faces Logan Storley in Welterweight Clash

Emiliano Zendeli, the PFL Europe welterweight champion, returns to action in the U.S. for the first time, facing Logan Storley in a highly anticipated welterweight bout. Zendeli discusses the benefits of PFL's new ranking system and his confidence ahead of the fight, which airs live on ESPN2.

Emiliano Zendeli , the 27-year-old PFL Europe welterweight champion, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the cage as the headliner at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota this Saturday.

After securing the PFL Europe welterweight tournament title in 2024 and competing just once in 2025 at PFL Champions Series 3, where he earned a unanimous decision victory on October 3, Zendeli is now stepping into a PFL that has transitioned from a tournament format to a traditional ranking system. This shift is expected to provide fighters with more opportunities for advancement and better planning for their careers.

Zendeli expressed his preference for the new system, stating, 'The tournament was good because you have everybody who is going up as they’re winning, so the two best fighters in the tournament are fighting each other in the finale, but for me, the rankings system is much better for my situation. I have time for recovery, time to fight, and you get to see who is where in the rankings, who they’re fighting; and it’s easier to plan, so I like the rankings much more.

' The Albanian fighter is well aware of the challenges ahead as he prepares to face Logan Storley, a former interim champion and a formidable opponent on his home turf. Despite the potential home crowd advantage for Storley, Zendeli remains unfazed.

'Look, for me, it’s fighting,' he said. 'If I fight in my home or the home of my opponent or any other city, it doesn’t matter. We fight in the cage. The cage is my home.

I have respect for all fans of Logan Storley and also have respect for Logan Storley, but I am just going in there for a fight. I’m going in there for a win.

' The clash between Zendeli and Storley is set to be a world-class welterweight showdown, airing live on ESPN2 this Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup presents a unique opportunity for Zendeli to showcase his wrestling skills against Storley, a four-time NCAA All-American wrestler from the University of Minnesota. Zendeli, who describes himself as a wrestler with solid striking abilities, is confident in his all-around skills.

'Logan and I fighting is like one in the same,' he said. 'He’s also a wrestler with good striking, and me, too. I’m more of a wrestler. I have a little bit better striking, but for me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s striking or wrestling.

I am ready for a fight. This is MMA. I think I’m much better than him everywhere. Our wrestling is going to be a good match because I come from a mountain.

My wrestling is not from college; it’s from a mountain. It’s going to be a hard night for Logan. He’s going to see.

' This bout marks Zendeli’s first appearance in the United States, and he is eager to make a lasting impression on a new audience. Reflecting on his journey from a small city in Albania with no gym to competing at the highest level in the U.S., Zendeli hopes to earn the respect of fans for his dedication and pursuit of the toughest challenges.

'I come from a small city in Albania and when I was there, I didn’t have a gym or anything,' he said. 'I come here to the States just for the high level of fighters and opponents, and I’d just like the fans to respect me for that. I came from nothing to be in the United States, to become world champion and to fight the high-level guys.

' In other PFL news, Emiliano Sordi is set to make a quick return to action in Sioux Falls, while the promotion has finalized a 12-bout lineup for its upcoming card in Brussels on May 23





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