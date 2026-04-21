Emergency Evacuation Ordered for Old Fort Residents Due to Impending Landslide Risk

Residents of Old Fort, British Columbia, have been ordered to evacuate their homes as geotechnical teams monitor a dangerous, slow-moving landslide that threatens local infrastructure and public safety.

Residents of the small community of Old Fort , located in the Peace River Regional District of northeastern British Columbia , have been forced to abandon their homes following an urgent evacuation order issued late Monday night. The directive came from local authorities after reports emerged of significant ground movement and structural cracking at the site of a historically volatile landslide area, situated approximately five kilometres south of Fort St. John.

The regional district stated that the potential for a catastrophic landslide posed an immediate danger to life safety, leaving those in the vicinity no choice but to relocate to the emergency reception centre established at the Pomeroy Sports Centre in the nearby city. The situation is a grim reminder of the geological instability that has plagued this specific region for several years. Officials have adopted a firm stance regarding the evacuation, warning remaining residents that once the primary access road is closed, it will not be reopened until the area is deemed secure by professional inspectors. Furthermore, the district clarified that no emergency services, infrastructure support, or public safety provisions would be available to individuals who choose to defy the order and remain in their residences. This uncompromising policy highlights the severity of the threat, as geotechnical teams are currently working around the clock to analyze ground stability and determine the extent of the shifting earth, though they have yet to declare the area safe for return. This incident mirrors the traumatic events of 2018, when a major landslide decimated the only reliable road connecting Old Fort to the rest of the province, effectively isolating the community and requiring a full-scale evacuation of its 150 residents. That previous event underscored the vulnerability of the region, and current assessments suggest that the slope has once again become dangerously active. The Peace River Regional District has utilized social media to keep the public informed, emphasizing that geotechnical experts are actively monitoring the hillside. As the community waits for further updates, the focus remains on the safety of the displaced residents and the long-term viability of living in a zone prone to such unpredictable and destructive geological hazards. Future reports from the Ministry of Forests and Lands are expected to shed more light on the potential for remediation or whether the hillside requires long-term stabilization measures to prevent future disasters





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British Columbia Old Fort Landslide Evacuation Peace River

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