Emergency crews respond to a sinking sailboat near Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Fri., May 15, 2026. A gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year. A 'Vendor Village' hopes to bring fresh spark and foot traffic to ByWard Market. Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont. 234 tickets handed out by Windsor police over four days. B.C. allowed logging in caribou habitat despite its own ministry's recommendation. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections. China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Drake breaks three daily Spotify records for 2026 with new albums. Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship. Whale that was rescued after stranded in Germany found dead in Denmark. Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s future.

Emergency crews respond to a sinking sailboat near Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene , Ont. , on Fri. , May 15, 2026. A gas tip could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

A 'Vendor Village' hopes to bring fresh spark and foot traffic to ByWard Market. Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont. 234 tickets handed out by Windsor police over four days. B.C. allowed logging in caribou habitat despite its own ministry's recommendation. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections.

China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Drake breaks three daily Spotify records for 2026 with new albums. Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship. Whale that was rescued after stranded in Germany found dead in Denmark.

Lawyers for Elon Musk and OpenAI make their final case in a trial that could shape AI’s future





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Emergency Crews Sinking Sailboat Penetanguishene Ont. Gas Tip Vendor Village Byward Market Forest Fires Tickets Handed Out Postgraduate Work Permit China To Buy Drake Breaks Connor Brown Scores Whale That Was Rescued Trial That Could Shape AI’S Future

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