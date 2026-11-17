Vancouver Goldeneyes GM Alison Izzi announces Emerance Maschmeyer is on LTIR for a personal matter, starting Dec 3. Expect Kristen Campbell to start.

Alison Izzi, General Manager of the Vancouver Goldeneyes, has officially placed veteran goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer on Long-Term Injured Reserve. The effective date for this roster move is December 3, a timeline designed to align with the league's strict roster compliance deadlines. This administrative decision allows the expansion franchise to manage its salary cap and roster spots effectively while Maschmeyer steps away.

The placement is driven by a private personal matter that Maschmeyer has chosen to address away from the ice. Izzi released a statement confirming that the organization fully supports the veteran netminder's decision to prioritize her well-being. The franchise emphasized that its current priority is ensuring Maschmeyer has the necessary time and space to handle these private affairs without professional distraction.

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Izzi's statement went beyond simple acknowledgment, calling for respect regarding Maschmeyer's privacy. The General Manager explicitly requested that no further comment be made on the situation at this time. The organization pledged to provide updates on Maschmeyer's status only when appropriate, reinforcing their commitment to her personal boundaries during this period.

Emerance Maschmeyer arrived in Vancouver after spending her first two seasons with the Ottawa Charge. She quickly established herself as the starting goaltender for the Goldeneyes during their inaugural season. Her performance during that campaign was statistically impressive, helping the team navigate the challenges of an expansion year.

During her single season with Vancouver, Maschmeyer posted a record of seven wins, nine losses, two ties, and no overtime losses. Her statistical profile included a 2.57 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. She also recorded one shutout during this period, despite the Goldeneyes finishing sixth in the Power Women's Hockey League standings.

Her individual success contributed to the team earning enough Gold Plan points to secure the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Bruderheim, Alberta native's career totals across sixty games show a 22-25-8-2 record. She maintains a career 2.47 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts.

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The sudden vacancy at goaltender has forced Alison Izzi to make immediate roster decisions. Kristen Campbell is expected to return to the starting role within the net. This move positions Campbell as the primary leader of the goaltending corps while the team adjusts to the new hierarchy.

Behind Campbell, rookie Katie DeSa is slated to serve as the backup goaltender. This two-goalie structure provides the Goldeneyes with experienced leadership and youthful energy. The team must now manage the depth chart without Maschmeyer for the immediate future.

Kimberly Newell, who served as the third-string goaltender last season, was invited to training camp without a contract. However, league rules mandate that teams must maintain three goaltenders under standard contract. This regulation creates a significant pressure point for the front office regarding Newell's status.

Newell is now in line to be re-signed by the Vancouver Goldeneyes to satisfy the contractual requirements. Failing to sign her could leave the team non-compliant with league standards. The front office must evaluate whether to offer her a standard deal to secure the third netmender spot.

The Long-Term Injured Reserve rules established by the Power Women's Hockey League dictate a mandatory absence period. Maschmeyer is required to sit out at least twenty-eight days of game action. This minimum duration ensures that the team cannot simply recall her for short-term injuries.

The earliest possible date for Maschmeyer's return is January 2. On that date, the Vancouver Goldeneyes are scheduled to face the New York Sirens. If she returns on this date, it will mark the exact minimum period required by the league's updated regulations.

The Goldeneyes must now navigate the next month of the season with Kristen Campbell leading the charge. Katie DeSa and potentially Kimberly Newell will provide the necessary depth between the pipes. The team's performance in these upcoming games will test the resilience of the roster.

Alison Izzi and the coaching staff must balance competitive results with the need to support their departed star. The focus remains on developing the current goaltending tandem while adhering to strict roster rules. Any movement regarding Maschmeyer will depend entirely on her personal timeline and health.

The situation highlights the rigorous nature of roster management in the Power Women's Hockey League. Teams must constantly adapt to injuries and personal matters while maintaining compliance. The Goldeneyes' handling of this transition will be closely watched by other franchises.

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For now, the priority is clear: respect Maschmeyer's privacy and maximize the performance of the available players. The organization has stated it will not comment further on the personal details of the situation. All attention must remain on the ice and the upcoming schedule.

The January 2 matchup against the New York Sirens serves as the first test of this new lineup configuration. Kristen Campbell will need to carry a heavy workload in the absence of her veteran colleague. Katie DeSa must prove she is ready for regular action at this level.

The potential signing of Kimberly Newell adds another layer of complexity to the roster decisions. The front office must weigh the value of her experience against the contractual obligations. This decision will impact the team's flexibility for future transactions.

The Goldeneyes entered the season with high expectations following their inaugural campaign. This development disrupts those plans but also provides an opportunity for other players to step up. The resilience of the team will be defined by how well they adapt to this change.

As the clock ticks toward the December 3 compliance deadline, the logistics of the roster move are finalized. The administrative burden is lifted, allowing the coaching staff to focus on strategy. The on-ice product must now reflect the reality of the current roster.

The long-term implications for Emerance Maschmeyer remain uncertain at this stage. The organization has committed to providing updates only when appropriate. This approach prioritizes her well-being over public speculation or media scrutiny.

The Power Women's Hockey League continues to grow in competitiveness and professionalism. Teams are now managing complex rosters with established rules for injury and personal leaves. The Vancouver Goldeneyes' situation serves as a case study in proper protocol.

The upcoming weeks will determine the stability of the goaltending position. Kristen Campbell's ability to handle the starting duties will be critical. Katie DeSa's development must accelerate to provide reliable insurance.

Ultimately, the Goldeneyes are focused on the immediate future. The support for Emerance Maschmeyer is unwavering, but the team must move forward. The next chapter of this season begins with a reshaped roster and a clear set of priorities.