Discover the perfect fall staycation in the valley! Explore pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards at Taves Family Farms, and savor the season's flavors with ciders and treats. Create lasting memories and experience the beauty of autumn.

Embrace the splendor of fall with an unforgettable staycation in the valley! This autumn, as the leaves transform into a vibrant tapestry of colors and the air becomes crisp and invigorating, it's the perfect time to explore the local wonders that await. Indulge in the quintessential seasonal delights that define this time of year – pumpkins, cranberries, and the magic of the season itself.

Prepare for a series of exciting experiences and activities as the rainy season gently sets in, offering a chance to create cherished memories and embrace the beauty of nature. Let's dive into some fantastic options for making the most of this delightful season.\One of the most highly recommended destinations is Taves Family Farms, renowned for its enchanting and immersive Magical Pumpkin Garden, hailed by many as the most magical in all of Canada. Venture through expansive corn mazes, enjoy exhilarating hayrides, and explore over 30 acres of U-pick fields filled with the bounty of the harvest season. The pumpkin patch is a delight for all ages, featuring a charming princess carriage and acres of apple orchards that provide iconic autumn visuals. Beyond the pumpkins, the farm also offers a range of other attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages. Enjoy the excitement of adult-suited jumping pillows and get up close with friendly farm animals, including adorable alpacas and playful goats. The concessions at Taves Family Farms offer a variety of delicious treats to keep you energized, from freshly roasted corn to the warmth of a pumpkin-spiced latte, creating a perfect experience for every guest. After a day of adventure and excitement, consider a visit to the Taves Estate Cidery. Here, a covered and heated patio offers a relaxed setting for enjoying a variety of delicious beverages, from soft apple ciders and refreshing mocktails to seasonal cocktails and time-tested cider favorites. Try Pete’s Perry, Pete’s Pumpkin Perry, or Charlie’s Pumpkin Cider.\Beyond Taves Family Farms, the valley offers a plethora of other activities to fill your autumn days. Explore local farmers' markets brimming with seasonal produce and handcrafted goods, and gather fresh ingredients for home-cooked meals. Pack a picnic and head to a scenic viewpoint to witness the breathtaking vistas of the colorful foliage and enjoy a peaceful day in nature. With its stunning landscapes and engaging attractions, the valley is an ideal destination for a refreshing and memorable staycation. It offers a perfect blend of relaxation, exploration, and seasonal experiences, inviting you to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and fully immerse yourself in the magic of autumn. This is an opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends, and to savor the unique charm of the season in an accessible and engaging way. The valley provides a canvas for both outdoor adventure and comfortable relaxation, and with its unique offerings, there is something to delight everyone. Be sure to check local event listings for any special autumn festivals, themed activities, or additional locations that provide the same kind of enchanting autumn experience





