Toronto hospitals and services recover email access after global Microsoft 365 outage

Toronto hospitals and city services are recovering after a global Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email and other services. Microsoft says progress is being made as it works to restore email and other services worldwide.

Toronto hospitals and other public services say their email systems are returning to normal after a global Microsoft 365 outage caused delays and disruptions. Unity Health Toronto, which includes St. Michael's Hospital and St. Joseph's Health Centre, said staff had trouble sending and receiving emails on Thursday.

People could still reach a clinic or department by calling the main hospital phone line. The health network said patient and resident care was not affected and its hospitals continued to operate. University Health Network, which includes Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, also said the email outage did not impact patient care. Sunnybrook Hospital, the largest trauma centre, said it remained open for care as staff experienced difficulties sending and receiving emails.

Also read Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet

Microsoft Outlook Email Service Returns To Normal

People could still reach clinics about upcoming appointments by calling the main hospital phone line. The outage affected a wide range of Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. Microsoft said Outlook email service was up and running again for many users in North America as of Friday morning. The company warned that some users may still encounter intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery.

Advertisement

Microsoft later reported progress as it worked to recover email and other services in the global outage. The City of Toronto said some services may be temporarily unavailable or delayed as a result of the Microsoft outage. Via Rail said its train operations continued normally across its network despite the disruption.

Considering that some passengers may have intermittent access to their emails, we encourage them to use the Via Rail train tracker or to subscribe to SMS notifications through the Via Rail train status and schedules page to get the most up-to-date information about their train, Via Rail said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026, with files from The Associated Press.

Toronto Public Services And Hospitals Report Recovery

The new source text also included a list of other headlines, including Microsoft reports progress as it works to recover email and other services in a global outage. That headline confirms the ongoing recovery effort. No other details from the new source text changed the core facts of the outage. The combined reports show that Toronto health institutions and public services are recovering.

Email access is returning to hospitals, and patient care remained unaffected throughout. Microsoft continues to work on full restoration of email and other services.