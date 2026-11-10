Elora Appliance Maker Stirling Marathon Fights Fake AI Washing Machine Video

Elora, Ontario appliance maker Stirling Marathon says an AI-generated YouTube video has triggered inquiries about a washing machine it does not make.

Stirling Marathon, an appliance manufacturer in Elora, Ontario, is dealing with a flood of calls about a product the company does not make. The company told CTV News that the confusion stems from a video posted online by someone else. The video was published on a YouTube account six days before the company spoke to the broadcaster, and it claims a washing machine made by Stirling Marathon will sell out across the United States.

The video mixes real Stirling Marathon product imagery and marketing materials with AI-generated content. The washing machine it promotes, called the keel, does not exist. Stirling Marathon has not authorized the video and says it does not know who created it or why.

Also read Comedian Steph Tolev Roasts Highway 401 Traffic in Viral Video

How the Fake Keel Washing Machine Video Spread

The fictional keel washing machine was promoted through a YouTube video that drew more than 100,000 views, according to Jordan Cuddihy, a bilingual customer service representative at Stirling Marathon. Cuddihy said that after a quick Google search, they found the video and the many comments beneath it.

According to Cuddihy, the video described the keel as a machine so well engineered that it was about to disrupt the U.S. washing machine industry and was already selling out across the United States. Cuddihy said the story was entirely invented, since the company has no such model in its lineup.

Advertisement

Similar videos have since appeared on other accounts. Cuddihy said that within a couple of days, Stirling Marathon received inquiries from across North America, including people in Alaska, Nebraska and Delaware, asking where they could buy the machine.

Stirling Marathon Responds to Customer Confusion

Stirling Marathon is clarifying that it does not manufacture the keel and does not sell any products in the United States. Cuddihy stressed that the company does make products in Elora, including refrigerators, and said Stirling Marathon is one of the only companies in Canada that produces refrigerators.

Kelsey Lawson, a customer service representative at Stirling Marathon, said the company is also hearing from local customers who come to its doors looking for the same nonexistent washing machine. Lawson said the situation is unusual and that the staff does not fully understand why Stirling Marathon was chosen.

Lawson said the YouTube channel appears to focus on larger businesses, naming Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger and Costco, as well as a small family-owned business in Elora, Ontario. Lawson said the mix of national brands and a local firm makes the choice of targets hard to explain.

Advertisement

Experts Explain the Motives Behind AI Slop Videos

Kami Vaniea, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Waterloo, said the most likely motive is clicks. Vaniea said that if an account gathers enough views, it can attract followers and then earn money through YouTube.

Vaniea also noted that the original video advertises a $20 e-book in its description, which could be another source of revenue. Vaniea said a second possibility is that the account is being slowly built up to push different content later, since subscribers who follow an account will see whatever it posts next in their feeds.

Vaniea described the situation as the definition of AI slop, a term for low-quality, mass-produced AI content. Vaniea said subscribers can report such videos as misinformation, but warned that as AI tools make videos easier to produce, these types of videos will likely keep appearing. For now, Stirling Marathon is working to have the video removed from YouTube.