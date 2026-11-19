Canada has imported 16,211 Chinese-built EVs since March under a 49,000-vehicle quota that cut tariffs from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent, with Tesla the primary beneficiary so far.

Canada has imported 16,211 electric vehicles built in China since March under a new quota that reduced tariffs from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent, with Tesla the main beneficiary so far.

The quota of 49,000 EVs for this fiscal year was negotiated by Prime Minister Mark Carney with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of a strategic partnership signed in January. The vehicles remain about 32,000 short of the limit. The quota applies to vehicles manufactured in China, not specifically to Chinese companies. Tesla builds cars at a factory in Shanghai, its main export hub for Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Tesla Benefits From China EV Quota

Conservative shadow minister for innovation Adam Chambers said he was told that 90 per cent of the quotas have gone to Tesla. He asked whether Canadians would be happy that Tesla is the primary beneficiary of the policy. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said he did not have recent numbers but acknowledged that Tesla manufactures in China and that some quota in the past has been used for Tesla vehicles.

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In October, Tesla announced on its website that it was pausing orders for its Shanghai-built Model 3 Premium cars because of high demand that exhausted its import quota. A banner states that ordering resumes if the Government of Canada issues more quota, expected in March 2027. International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu acknowledged that most Chinese-made EVs entering Canada are Teslas around $40,000.

Speaking in Manila during the ASEAN summit, he said more Chinese brands are expected next year after clearing Transport Canada certification. Sidhu said the companies are investing in charging infrastructure and dealerships. Every time I sit down with them it is about Canadian supply chains, it is about utilizing Canadian workers, he told reporters. Global Affairs Canada said a second original equipment manufacturer based in China has fulfilled all Transport Canada requirements and just started importing vehicles.

Chinese Brands Prepare to Enter Canada

The newly arrived EVs are expected to have an import price of less than $35,000. The government is not releasing the names of companies that have cleared regulatory hurdles. In June, BYD announced it planned to launch in Canada by the end of 2026 and open 20 dealerships in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. Other Chinese companies that have expressed interest in selling EVs in Canada include Dongfeng, Geely and Chery.

The Carney government said the Chinese EV quota will represent three per cent of Canada's total auto market. Jody Thomas, Canada's former national security adviser, said there are real security concerns. I would not buy a Chinese EV, Thomas told CTV's Power Play. Anybody who buys one needs to understand that all information about what they do and where they go will get sent back to the Chinese government.

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Security Concerns Surround Chinese EVs

As the number of vehicles grows, Transport Minister MacKinnon said the government will conduct a review to analyze limiting where Chinese EVs can drive. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, has raised the ire of Canadians through posts on X. He has posted that Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan should separate and that Canada is not a real country.

The issue comes as Carney has said he would consider turning to Chinese automakers if trade talks with the Americans fail to protect Canadian auto jobs.