Elon Musk Loses $445 Million and Business Risks in US Midterm Election

Elon Musk's $445 million spending failed to help Republicans, triggering stock drops and congressional scrutiny for Tesla and SpaceX after key Democratic wins.

Elon Musk spent at least US$445 million in a gambit to help Republicans keep control of Congress, an amount roughly equivalent to someone on a $100,000 annual salary saving every penny for 4,400 years. To the world's first trillionaire, it is a pittance, but the billions of dollars' worth of business his companies do with the federal government are not. On Tuesday night, a Republican Party that had embraced Musk lost again and again, ceding control of Congress to a Democratic Party leery of the world's richest person and keen to put his companies and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency under a microscope.

Massive Spending Yields Poor Returns

Nobody may have suffered bigger losses Tuesday than U.S. President Donald Trump. But few others had more on the line than Musk, who gambled big and came up holding the midterm's worst return on investment. Democrats in Congress were already queuing to get their shot at Musk, with possible subpoenas and investigations. As the bloodiest election for Republicans in recent history wore on, Musk joked on X, the social media site he owns. He wrote, "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time," with a shrug emoji.

Also read Elon Musk’s business empire braces for Democratic wave as Texas flips blue

Texas Races Highlight Corporate Influence

Musk now faces new threats to his bottom line in places including Texas, where he has based himself and several of his companies. Musk spent at least $5 million to try to reelect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who lost. Democrats also secured control of the Texas House and the U.S. Senate, partly by beating Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who effectively benefited from $158 million of Musk's spending but lost his Senate race against Democrat James Talarico. It was the first statewide win for Democrats in Texas in more than 30 years.

Electoral Backlash Against Billionaire Funding

The candidates won in part by hammering Musk, the tax breaks and grants his companies receive, and his relationships with elected Republicans. "This era of open corruption is going to come to an end," said Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the state legislature's newly empowered Democratic Caucus. Slightly more than half of Texas voters said they had an unfavourable opinion of Musk, according to The AP Voter Poll of more than 5,000 voters in the state. While Musk is overwhelmingly viewed positively by MAGA Republicans, those numbers dip for non-MAGA GOP voters and plummet for independent and Democratic voters.

Advertisement

Digital Assets Lose Billions After Vote

Investor jitters after the election drop Musk's net worth by $45 billion. Musk's two publicly traded companies, Tesla and SpaceX, both saw prices for their shares drop considerably on Wednesday even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed. Tesla shares declined Wednesday afternoon and wiped out about $40 billion from the electric carmaker's market capitalization, standing at $1.54 trillion. SpaceX also lost about $40 billion from its market value, now at $1.83 trillion. Musk lost about $45 billion of his net worth on Wednesday, which stood at $865.6 billion, according to Forbes, though it could rebound.

Market Reaction Signals Future Scrutiny

Investors are signaling some jitters about the impact of the election on Musk's businesses. Worries that he may face congressional investigations "contributed to the early plunge for his benchmark firms," said Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab. Musk's genius is also his danger, said Michael Morris, a professor of leadership at Columbia Business School. The shifting political landscape creates immediate risks for the infrastructure and technology sectors that rely heavily on federal contracts and regulatory stability.