Elon Musk said he is not part of the MAGA movement and feels foolish about spending over 400 million dollars on midterm elections that ended badly for Republicans.

Elon Musk said he is not part of President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement and feels foolish about spending hundreds of millions of dollars on elections that ended badly for Republicans.

Musk Regrets Election Spending His comments came Wednesday at The New York Times DealBook Summit, the day after the elections, as Republicans assessed their losses. The world's richest man spent more than 400 million dollars on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November. That included over 150 million dollars backing Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton. The 400 million dollar spending drew attention as one of the largest individual efforts in U.S. midterm politics.

Also read Elon Musk Calls Himself 'Not MAGA' After Midterm Losses and Says He Feels 'Foolish' for Spending Hundreds of Millions

Musk Regrets Election Spending

But the results left Republicans short in several contests, and Democrats won key races in the midterms. If he had a do-over, Musk said he probably would have spent less money on the midterms. I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, Musk told columnist Andrew Sorkin. Or maybe it would've been much worse without that, Musk added.

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But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money. Musk pushed back hard on the idea that he is a MAGA acolyte. I mean, I'm not MAGA, Musk told The New York Times. I'm not sure what MAGA means, he continued.

If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that, Musk said. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties. He said he sees positive and negative aspects in both major parties. The remarks mark a shift from Musk's earlier enthusiasm.

Musk Previously Embraced MAGA Agenda

Musk has based himself and several of his companies in Texas. On Jan. 20, 2025, Musk appeared at a Trump rally in Washington, where he embraced the president's agenda and his supporters. This was no ordinary victory, Musk said at the time. This was a fork in the road of human civilization.

OK? There are elections that come and go. Some elections are important, some are not. But this one really mattered.

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Trump Rallies and Appearances I just want to say thank you for making it happen, Musk added. Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.

His fortune and companies made him a major political donor. Musk's political involvement produced a series of images. They include Musk at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024. He appeared in the Oval Office with Trump on Feb. 11, 2025.

He also appeared at the White House on March 9, 2025, flashing a DOGE t-shirt. On Sept. 29, 2026, he spoke outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. An AP photo by Alex Brandon captured Trump listening as Musk spoke that day. On Oct. 8, 2026, Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Future Political Role Uncertain

Future Political Role After the midterm washout, Musk's latest comments distance him from the MAGA brand. His remarks also raise questions about his future political spending and role. For now, Musk is describing his midterm spending as a costly lesson. He said American elections are not just about money, suggesting that even huge financial backing cannot guarantee wins.